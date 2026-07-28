Electricity, Livret A, allowance: The 5 Changes that will Impact your Budget from August 1st

The transition to August 2026 will create several financial adjustments to many households in France, discover the precise calendar of movements in your budget.

From the 1st August 2026, there are many changes that will impact many families and households across France. Between an increase in the Livret A, an increase in the back-to-school allowance and variations in your energy bills, discover the precise calendar of movements in your budget.

Electricity and gas: changes to your energy bills

For nearly 20 million households subscribing to regulated electricity sales tariffs (TRVE), summer is accompanied by a price increase. The Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) has validated a 2.5% increase in the price of electricity, representing an average additional cost of 26 euros per year per household. Conversely, gas-heated consumers benefit from a slight respite: the benchmark sales price fell by 0.8% in August, standing at 162.89 € including tax/MWh, an average saving of 1. 32 euros on the monthly bill.

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Savings: Livret A and LDDS climb to 1.7%

On the investment side, the annual rate of the Livret A is increased to 1.7% as of August 1, 2026 (compared to 1.5% previously), as is that of the Sustainable and Solidarity Development Livret (LDDS). Although this increase of 0.2 points offers a better return, it remains lower than the inflation rate measured at 2.4%. For its part, the Popular Savings Account (LEP) maintains a fixed remuneration of 2.5%, while the balance of the summer sales ends definitively on August 4 in Corsica (after an end set for July 28 in metropolis).

Back to school allowance: calendar and scales

To cover students’ equipment expenses before returning to class on the 1st September, the back-to-school allowance (ARS) will be paid on the 18th August 2026 in mainland France, as well as in Guadeloupe, Guyana and Martinique (from the 4th August in Mayotte and Reunion).

This means-tested boost amounts to 426.87 € for children aged 6 to 10, 450.41 € for the 11-14 age group, and reaches 466.02 € for adolescents aged 15 to 18 years.

Taxes and property taxes: deadlines not to be missed

The tax administration closes its summer calendar with several large-scale operations. After payment of overpayment reimbursements by the DGFiP at the end of July, the online declaration correction tool opens on the 29th July. It is also from this date that the gradual sending of the 34 million property tax notices begins, distributed by post or made available on owners’ online spaces.