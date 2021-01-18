Jean-Pierre Bacri, the Favourite Moaner of French Cinema, Died at the Age of 69

DEATH: The comedian, Jean-Pierre Bacri died at the age of 69 from cancer

Known for his real false rants and for his artistic duet with Agnès Jaoui, the actor Jean-Pierre Bacri, also a screenwriter and playwright died of cancer, said his agent Anne Alvares-Correa. He was 69 years old. The general public remembers him in comedies such as Cuisines et dépendances, Le Goût des autres, On connaît la chanson, Didier and Le sens de la fête.

Second role in older children

Born May 24, 1951 in Castiglione, Algeria, Jean-Pierre Bacri discovers the 7th Art with his father, a postman, who worked weekends in the city’s cinema. In 1962, the family emigrated to Cannes, where Jean-Pierre Bacri began studying literature. Then Jean-Pierre moved to Paris and started in the profession with the Cours Simon and the writing of his first plays while earning his living as an usher at the Olympia.

In 1977, he wrote his first play, Simply, quickly followed by three others. At the same time, Jean-Pierre Bacri landed small roles on television and on stage. In 1982, his pimp character in Alexandre Arcady’s Le Grand Pardon made him known to the general public, followed two years later by a César nomination for best supporting actor for his outdated and taciturn cop character in Subway. by Luc Besson. The 1980s thus saw him play the supporting roles with the greatest, Claude Lelouch, Claude Pinoteau, Jean-Pierre Mocky, Yves Robert, Yves Boisset… He even played the leading role in the little-known but cult thrillerMort un dimanche de pluie by Joël Santoni in 1986.

A winning duo with Agnès Jaoui

But the consecration comes from his duet with Agnès Jaoui, whom he met in 1987 at the theatre in L’anniversaire de Pinter. Together, they wrote Kitchens and Dependencies and Un air de famille for the theatre, two plays that they then transposed to the cinema, respectively for Philippe Muyl and Cédric Klapisch. Un air de famille earned them their first César for best screenplay in 1997 (they will have four in all). From then on, Jean-Pierre Bacri became the perfect and adorable moaner in essential films like Didier by Alain Chabat or On connaît la chanson by Alain Resnais, for which he won the César for best actor in a supporting role.

With Agnès Jaoui, with whom he will be in a relationship until 2012, he also co-wrote Smoking/No Smoking , Le Goût des autres, Comme une image, Parlez-moi de la forêt, Au bout du histoire and Place publique in 2018. In recent years, spectators have seen it in La Vie très privée de Monsieur Sim by Michel Leclerc, Le Sens de la fête by Olivier Nakache and Eric Toledano or Santa & Cie. by Alain Chabat. Seeing him bitch was something exhilarating, as the many compilations and best of on the Internet prove, even if he hated having “this label” put on him: “I don’t always play bitchy characters!”