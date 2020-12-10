Facebook, Messenger and Instagram Down: Apps Crash for Users in UK and Europe

Facebook and Instagram users are reporting a sudden outage in across Europe and parts of the UK today, 10th December

London appears to be the worst affected area in the UK, according to the website DownDetector. The site monitors usage patterns across various online services and started receiving reports of problems at around 9am this morning.

Facebook Messenger also appears to be affected. The outage is also being felt in Europe with users in France, Belgium and Poland affected. There has been no official word from Facebook or Instagram surrounding the cause of the problems.

But plenty of users have confirmed they are having problems over on Twitter.

Facebook, Messenger, and Instagram is down for lots of users in Europe, according to numerous reports online Is it working for you? #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/Dymx7rHIJ4 — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) December 10, 2020

instagram and facebook are currently down and i cant access them, no shares for a while todau unfortunately, i will try do some retweets over here 🥰 — wagonwares (@wagonwares) December 10, 2020

Anyone else’s messenger/Facebook down? — hayley (@hayhayleyey) December 10, 2020

Me running to Twitter to see if my Wifi is playing up or if the Facebook messenger is down 😂😂#facebookmessenger #facebook pic.twitter.com/9Uu0pdQBy8 — Xx_Shonaaa_Xx (@RKOAngelx) December 10, 2020



None of the services run by Facebook have officially acknowledged any problems, so it’s likely this is just a hiccup at the moment. So far WhatsApp, which is also run by Facebook, doesn’t appear to be having any problems.