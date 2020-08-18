Wearing a Mask, Sanitary Measures … South of Toulouse, Police Checks will Intensify

In the coming days, the gendarmerie will step up checks relating to compliance with health measures and the wearing of a mask in around a hundred municipalities, south of Toulouse.
The gendarmes will be on the lookout. Many communes of Haute-Garonne should soon experience an increase in police checks. The goal? Check that the measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus are being followed.

Around a hundred municipalities targeted

Tuesday August 18, 2020, the gendarmes announce that a strengthening of the controls on the wearing of the mask and “the various sanitary measures” will take place in the coming days in the municipalities of the Muret gendarmerie company. In total, there are around a hundred towns and villages concerned, ranging from Portet-sur-Garonne to Martres-Tolosane.

As a reminder, since August 5th, 2020, wearing a mask is mandatory on open-air markets, flea markets and garage sales throughout the Haute-Garonne department.

In Toulouse, certain segments of public roads are also subject to this rule. For the moment, it is the quays of the Garonne. But this obligation should be extended to other arteries, Wednesday 19th August 2020.

As a reminder, offenders are liable to a fine of 135 euros.

