Tennis: Roland-Garros Could be Postponed to the 27th September 2020

The famous Parisian tennis tournament, the Roland-Garros, originally scheduled from May 18th to June 7th, 2020, was postponed to September 20th, 2020 due to the health crisis of Covid-19.

The Covid-19 crisis spares no one or any area, even the world of sport. It is therefore now the Roland-Garros tennis tournament to have to adapt once again.

While it was rescheduled from September 20 to October 4, 2020, the famous Parisian tournament, originally scheduled from May 18th to June 7th, 2020, should be further delayed by one week, to start on September 27th, according to information from the Parisian.







For now, the French Tennis Federation (FFT) has not reacted to this information, leaving doubt.

Wimbledon tournament cancelled

Apart from strict compliance with sanitary measures for players and spectators, the postponement of Roland-Garros would avoid over-mobilizing the police, who will already be busy with the arrival of the Tour de France on the Champs-Elysées Sunday 20th September, also postponed.







It could also allow athletes to benefit from an additional week of rest after the US Open. For the moment maintained from August 31 to September 13, 2020, the American tournament is left until June to decide what it will do, reminds Eurosport.

An optic that does not share the organizers of the prestigious Wimbledon tournament. In early April, they decided to cancel the 2020 edition – a first since the Second World War – and to postpone the tournament from June 28 to July 11, 2021.

