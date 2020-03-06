Weather: Calvados, Eure-et-Loir and Tarn-et-Garonne Also on Orange Alert for Flooding

In addition to Vendée and Deux-Sèvres, Meteo France placed Calvados, Eure-et-Loir and Tarn-et-Garonne this Friday 6th March in orange alert for floods

Six departments are placed on orange alert for flooding by Meteo France this Friday 6th March. They are Vendée, affected by a flood on the Lay , and Deux-Sèvres, where the Sèvre niortaise is also in flood alert. In its 4 pm. bulletin, Meteo France has added three new orange alert watch departments: Calvados, Eure-et-Loir and Tarn-et-Garonne.



On Le Lay and Sèvre Niortaise, the rise in levels will continue today Friday. Damaging overflows are underway in these sectors.

🟠 Le #Lay est toujours placé en #vigilance #orange ce matin. Le pic de #crue n’est toujours pas atteint à #Mareuil : 2m64 à 7h pour un débit de 240 m3/s (1m88 et 119 m3/s hier à la même heure). #Vendée #inondations pic.twitter.com/cRXW4jLdU6 — Climat-Vendée (@ClimatVendee) March 6, 2020









Localized overflows

The sections placed in yellow vigilance know or will experience localized overflows. Already, on the night of Wednesday 4th to Thursday 5th March, it had fallen to 30 mm of water in certain sectors in Vendée.

On the Lay and the Sèvre Niortaise, the rise in levels will continue today Friday, March 6. Damaging overflows are underway in these sectors. In Normandy, on the upstream Dives an important flood is underway while on the upstream Eure section, also placed in orange vigilance, the already high levels will continue their progression until Saturday morning. In the Southwest, the downstream of Gimone could experience damaging overflows during the night from Friday to Saturday and during the day on Saturday.

The sections placed in yellow alert know or will experience localized overflows. On the largest watersheds, such as the Seine, the Rhône, the Adour or the Meuse, the floods that have formed upstream will spread downstream but the overflows will remain limited.

