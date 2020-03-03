Bomb Alert at the Headquarters of the Newspaper Le Monde in Paris: The Building Evacuated

The headquarters of the newspaper Le Monde, located boulevard Auguste Blanqui in Paris is currently evacuated following a bomb threat.
The headquarters of the newspaper Le Monde, located boulevard Auguste Blanqui in Paris is currently being evacuated following a bomb threat. Metro line 6 is interrupted.

The headquarters of the newspaper Le Monde, located in the 13th arrondissement in Paris , is currently being evacuated. This Tuesday March 3, 2020 at the end of the day, a bomb alert led the authorities to take security measures.

According to a police source, the central laboratory of the prefecture of police is currently being prospected in order to avoid any risk.


Safety perimeter and line 6 interrupted

A security perimeter is currently established around the building, located at 80, Boulevard Auguste-Blanqui.

As a result, traffic is interrupted on metro line 6 between the Place d’Italie and La Motte-Picquet-Grenelle stations, in both directions. The recovery is estimated at 7pm.

