Storm Dennis: Finistère and Morbihan Placed on an Orange Rain-Flood Alert

Two departments in Brittany on orange alert with storm Dennis

VIGILANCE: Meteo France announces this Saturday that the two Breton departments are concerned by this orange alert for 24 hours

The winds should sweep the Breton coast tonight and tomorrow at the start of the day. Meteo France placed Finistère and Morbihan on orange alert to rain and floods this Saturday in its 4pm bulletin. “The depression created by storm Dennis generates heavy rains over the North and West, and over Brittany in particular,” said the watchdog organization.




“The cumulative amounts expected on the episode are 30 to 60 millimetres in 24 hours”, knowing that “these rains arrive on already saturated soils”. The storm warning triggered by Météo France runs until 4 p.m. Sunday.

