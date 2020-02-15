Storm Dennis: Finistère and Morbihan Placed on an Orange Rain-Flood Alert

VIGILANCE: Meteo France announces this Saturday that the two Breton departments are concerned by this orange alert for 24 hours

The winds should sweep the Breton coast tonight and tomorrow at the start of the day. Meteo France placed Finistère and Morbihan on orange alert to rain and floods this Saturday in its 4pm bulletin. “The depression created by storm Dennis generates heavy rains over the North and West, and over Brittany in particular,” said the watchdog organization.

En marge de la #TempeteDennis qui sévit sur l’Atlantique Nord, des #pluies copieuses sont prévues sur le #Finistère et le #Morbihan : d’ici dimanche soir, cumuls attendus de 30 à 60 mm, localement 80 mm (équivalent de 2 voire 3 semaines de pluie).

➡️https://t.co/KA0Ij27Eea pic.twitter.com/a2vcjbiNPO — VigiMétéoFrance (@VigiMeteoFrance) February 15, 2020









“The cumulative amounts expected on the episode are 30 to 60 millimetres in 24 hours”, knowing that “these rains arrive on already saturated soils”. The storm warning triggered by Météo France runs until 4 p.m. Sunday.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)