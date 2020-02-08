Storm Ciara: The Parks and Gardens of the City of Le Mans Closed to the Public Sunday 9th February

Eight parks and gardens closed in Le Mans (Sarthe) due to Storm Ciara

Eight parks and gardens of Le Mans (Sarthe) will be closed to the public on Sunday 9th February 2020. As Storm Ciara approaches, strong winds are expected.

Les Manceaux will have to postpone jogging and Sunday family walks! Sunday 9th February 2020, due to Storm Ciara, several parks and gardens in the City of Le Mans ( Sarthe ) will be closed to the public.



Wind gusts “from 40 to 65 km/h from 7 am to 2 pm are expected on Sunday, then from 70 to 85 km/h in the afternoon and evening,” says the City of Le Mans.

