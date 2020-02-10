Sablé-sur-Sarthe: 20 Fruit Trees Planted in the Pré District

An orchard has been planted in the Pré district in Sablé-sur-Sarthe. The locals will be able to pick the fruits.

Recently, some residents of the Pré district found themselves in the orchard installed at the end of rue du Pré in Sablé-sur-Sarthe.

“We are completing the planting of fruit trees in the Pré district. Children and locals can pick nuts, apples, cherries, peaches, hazelnuts and others throughout the seasons. This garden allows you to isolate yourself from the constructions of the industrial zone. With the extensions, we were able to resume the path from Clos du Bois to Rue du Pré, ”says Laurent Fournier, the works assistant who was accompanied by Marc Joulaud, the mayor and other elected officials.”

Jérôme Landemaine, the manager of the green spaces, had brought a fisherman, a hunter and a cognacier that the elected, children had planted with the help of the city’s gardeners. Birds will also be able to feed and biodiversity will be respected.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)