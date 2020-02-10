Football: Death of Jean Fournet-Fayard, Former President of the FFF

This former SCO player from Angers died on Sunday 9th February at the age of 88. We notably owe him the organization of the 1998 World Cup in France.

President of the French Football Federation from 1985 to 1993, Jean Fournet-Fayard died on Sunday 9th February at the age of 88, the FFF announced in a press release.

“Jean Fournet-Fayard was a great leader, an honorary member of UEFA. As president of the FFF, he worked with passion for football, French training, with in particular the inauguration of the Clairefontaine centre in 1988. He was a high-quality man, with multiple talents, who knew several lives of leader, coach and player “, reacted the current president of the FFF, Noël Le Graët, quoted in the press release.







Organization of the 1998 World Cup

Elected at the end of December 1984 as president of the federation, this pharmacist by profession had been re-elected in 1988 and then in 1992. But he had chosen to resign at the end of 1993, after the fiasco represented by the non-qualification of the French team for the 1994 World Cup.

It was also under his presidency that France had obtained the organization of the 1998 World Cup, the first planetary coronation of les Bleus.

