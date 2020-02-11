Storm Ciara: 12 Departments Placed on Orange Alert, at Least Seven Dead

Storm Ciara has killed at least seven people since Sunday 9th February 2020 in Europe and dozens injured. In France, twelve departments are still on alert this Tuesday.

The storm Ciara has since Sunday 9th February 2020 at least seven dead in Europe and several injured, causing hundreds of flight and train cancellations in its path and depriving thousands of homes of electricity .

In France, 12 departments are still placed in orange vigilance this Tuesday 11th February 2020.

Many falling trees

A man died in his car after a tree fell on a motorway in south-west London .

In southern Poland , two women, 21 and 52, and a 15-year-old girl, all belonging to the same family, were killed in the collapse of a roof caused by gusts of wind from almost 100 km / h.

In north-eastern Slovenia , a 52-year-old man died in a car crushed by a falling tree. Authorities have asked residents of the northern regions to stay at home.







180 km / h wind

In southern Sweden , where train traffic was still disrupted on Monday morning, while thousands of homes were left without power, a boater died after capsizing his boat . A person who accompanied him is missing.

A man has also died in the Czech Republic , victim in a car of a road exit blocked by an uprooted tree. Several people were also injured in this country, where the wind blew up to 180 km / h, including two teenagers in Prague when a tree fell.

“Biggest storm of the century”

In Germany , two women, one of whom was between life and death, were seriously injured by a fall from a tree in Saarbrücken and a 16-year-old boy was injured in the head by a branch in Paderborn, in the ‘Where is.

On the transport side, the circulation of trains on main lines interrupted since Sunday evening throughout this country, resumed partly in the morning according to the railway company Deutsche Bahn. But the disturbances will remain numerous, the storm moving towards the south.

À certains endroits, les dégâts sont importants #ciara :

▶ Le toit d’une station service s’est envolé : https://t.co/mxAgpgmNjJ

▶ Un projecteur est tombé sur un stade : https://t.co/Ah4n7s8AWz

▶ Au total, 17 000 foyers ont été privés d’électricité : https://t.co/UFDGRpr5Qt pic.twitter.com/mAw6JStcAW — Normandie-Actu (@NormandieActu) February 10, 2020

A crane hits a cathedral

In Frankfurt , a construction crane struck the cathedral in the city center, damaging the roof for several meters, AFP noted .

In Denmark , the Öresund bridge connecting it to Sweden was closed for a few hours.

The “storm of the century” made the front page of several British daily newspapers. “In terms of land affected, this is probably the biggest storm of the century,” with only rival that of December 2013, said Helen Roberts of the British met office.

Waves-submersion alert

Some 180 flood warnings remain in place across the UK , which is preparing in some places for icy winds and snowfall , but the brunt of the storm has passed.

“The Ciara storm is fading but that doesn’t mean we are entering a period when the weather will be calmer,” warned Alex Burkill of the Met office.

“There could be up to 20 cm of snow Monday and Tuesday and with strong winds, we can not exclude the risk of blizzard”.

The equivalent of a month of rain

The day before, parts of the UK received the equivalent of a month and a half of rain in 24 hours, and hundreds of flights were cancelled.

Ciara also made at least eleven minor injuries in the Grand Est region of France , where 90,000 homes were without electricity at noon – a number down from the peak of 130,000 in the early morning.

The wind has also started to weaken in the north of France and the orange alert for 15 departments in the east has been lifted – but Ciara should gradually strengthen in the Alps as well as in Corsica (South-East), where Gusts are expected to reach close to 200 km / h at their peak during the night of Monday to Tuesday.

The French coast on alert

The French coast, from Loire-Atlantique to Pas-de-Calais, remains on the alert “waves-submersion” while two departments, Seine-Maritime and Eure, are alert orange “flood” .

About 220 flights were cancelled Monday morning to and from Amsterdam Schiphol Airport in the Netherlands, the third busiest airport in Europe.

In Germany, more than 700 flights suffered the same fate in Frankfurt, Munich, Düsseldorf and Cologne.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)