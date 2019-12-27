Lot-et-Garonne: An Agricultural Shed Destroyed by Fire

Local News
Jason PlantLeave a Comment on Lot-et-Garonne: An Agricultural Shed Destroyed by Fire
Lot-et-Garonne: an agricultural shed destroyed by fire

On Christmas Eve, an agricultural building was ravaged by flames in the Lot-et-Garonne

On Christmas Eve, a little later than 9 pm, an alert was given for a fire that started in an agricultural building, located at a place called “Biau” in the town of Villeneuve-sur-Lot ( Lot-et-Garonne ). 

Two hoses in action

Many firefighters converged on the site in question to contain the fire, using two lances. The fire ravaged the building of 200m2 surface.



An old plum oven, various equipment and bags of fertilizer were inside. The firefighters conducted surveillance on the site for long hours to avoid any risk of resumption.

Lot-et-Garonne: An Agricultural Shed Destroyed by Fire 1

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)

Related Posts

Alternating Traffic restrictions will continue in Paris on Wednesday because of pollution levels

Pollution: Alternating Traffic Renewed for Wednesday in Paris

spanner44
The Pas-de-Calais on orange alert for possible floods

The Pas-de-Calais Placed on Orange Alert for Floods

spanner44
The A11 motorway is closed due to an explosion

A11: The Motorway Cut Between Le Mans and Angers after the Explosion of Gas Cylinders

Jason Plant

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of