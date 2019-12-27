Lot-et-Garonne: an agricultural shed destroyed by fire

On Christmas Eve, an agricultural building was ravaged by flames in the Lot-et-Garonne

On Christmas Eve, a little later than 9 pm, an alert was given for a fire that started in an agricultural building, located at a place called “Biau” in the town of Villeneuve-sur-Lot ( Lot-et-Garonne ).

Two hoses in action

Many firefighters converged on the site in question to contain the fire, using two lances. The fire ravaged the building of 200m2 surface.







An old plum oven, various equipment and bags of fertilizer were inside. The firefighters conducted surveillance on the site for long hours to avoid any risk of resumption.

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)