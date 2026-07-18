Zidane to Lead France: A New Era Begins

Zidane to Lead France: A New Era Begins

France is preparing for a historic transition on the touchline, with Zinedine Zidane set to replace Didier Deschamps as head coach of the national team. After more than a decade of stability and success under Deschamps, the arrival of Zidane signals not just a change in leadership—but the start of a new footballing era for Les Bleus.

For fans in France and expats alike, this is more than just a managerial swap. It’s a symbolic passing of the torch between two icons of French football, both central to the nation’s 1998 World Cup triumph.

A Succession Years in the Making

The move to appoint Zidane has not come out of nowhere. Behind the scenes, the French Football Federation (FFF) has been planning this transition for months—if not years.

FFF president Philippe Diallo previously hinted that a successor had already been lined up well before Didier Deschamps’ departure. Reports from major outlets, including Le Parisien and ESPN, suggest that Zidane reached a verbal agreement with the federation long ago.

This level of preparation reflects a desire for continuity and stability. France is not entering a rebuilding phase—they are evolving.

Why Zidane Was Always the First Choice

Zidane’s appointment feels inevitable for several reasons:

World Cup winner (1998) and national icon

Proven elite manager with Real Madrid

Deep understanding of French football culture

Strong relationships with top French players

Perhaps most importantly, Zidane has long been selective about his next role. The France job was widely seen as the only position capable of bringing him back to coaching after stepping away from Real Madrid in 2021.

Deschamps’ Legacy: A Golden Era Ends

Didier Deschamps leaves behind one of the most successful managerial legacies in international football.

Since taking over in 2012, he has led France to:

World Cup victory in 2018

World Cup final in 2022

UEFA Nations League title in 2021

Consistent top-tier tournament performances

His pragmatic, disciplined approach restored stability to the national team after years of inconsistency.

Deschamps confirmed as early as January 2025 that the 2026 World Cup would mark the end of his tenure. His final match—expected to be the third-place playoff against England—will close a remarkable 14-year chapter.

A Style Built on Structure and Results

Deschamps was often criticized for conservative tactics, but his record speaks for itself. He prioritized:

Defensive organization

Tactical discipline

Tournament efficiency over flair

This approach made France one of the most consistently successful teams in international football over the past decade.

Zidane’s Return: What Changes?

Zidane’s arrival is expected to bring a different philosophy—one that blends tactical intelligence with creative freedom.

At Real Madrid, Zidane built a reputation for:

Man-management excellence

Big-game composure

Flexible attacking systems

Maximizing star talent

He famously led Madrid to three consecutive Champions League titles, a feat that remains unmatched in the modern era.

Tactical Expectations Under Zidane

While Zidane is not rigidly tied to one system, fans can expect:

More fluid attacking play

Greater creative freedom for forwards

Emphasis on midfield control

Adaptive tactics based on opposition

For a France squad stacked with talent, this could unlock an even higher ceiling.

What This Means for France’s Future

Zidane is expected to take charge following the 2026 World Cup, with immediate focus on the UEFA Euro 2028 qualifying campaign.

France already boasts one of the deepest talent pools in world football, including:

Established stars like Kylian Mbappé

Emerging young talents from Ligue 1 and European leagues

A strong pipeline of youth development

The key challenge for Zidane will be blending generations while maintaining France’s competitive edge.

Key Questions Moving Forward

Can Zidane replicate his club success at international level?

Will he maintain Deschamps’ defensive solidity or shift to a more attacking identity?

How will he manage big personalities in the dressing room?

These questions will define the early phase of his tenure.

A Symbolic Passing of the Torch

There is also a poetic element to this transition. Zidane and Deschamps were teammates during France’s golden era in the late 1990s. Now, one replaces the other in leading the national team.

It represents continuity, but also evolution—a shift from structure to expression, from discipline to creativity.

For French football, the expectation is clear: maintain dominance, but do it with style.

For those living in France—especially expats following the national team—this change will dominate sports headlines and conversations in cafés, workplaces, and online communities.

It also reinforces France’s position as a global football powerhouse, capable of seamlessly transitioning between elite managers without losing momentum.