Google Expands Its AI Universe: Gemini Comes to iOS and the New ‘Disco’ Browser Redefines Web Surfing

Google has stepped up its artificial intelligence ambitions with two major updates — bringing its powerful Gemini AI assistant to Chrome on iOS devices, and launching a bold new experimental browser called Disco, which promises to completely reshape how people browse and create on the web.

These moves position Google at the center of the next wave of AI-driven experiences, blending intelligent assistance directly into everyday browsing habits.

Gemini Arrives on iOS

After months of anticipation, Gemini has officially landed on Chrome for iPhone and iPad users. The rollout, included in version 143 of Chrome, gives Apple users access to the same advanced AI functions already available on Android and desktop versions.

Replacing the Google Lens icon in the address bar, a new Gemini spark button now appears, acting as the gateway to AI-powered browsing tools.

What You Can Do With Gemini in Chrome

Summarize any webpage instantly — perfect for research or quick reading.

Create FAQs or question lists about what you’re viewing.

Transform and refine text to meet your tone or purpose.

Ask contextual questions about the page you’re on — without switching tabs.

Responses appear as floating windows, keeping the webpage visible in the background so you can interact without losing context.

Eligibility and Rollout

To use Gemini in Chrome for iOS, users must:

Be signed in to Chrome.

Have the browser set to English.

Be 18 years or older.

Avoid using Incognito mode.

Since the update is rolling out gradually, some users might not see Gemini immediately — even after downloading the latest version.

Disco and GenTabs: Reimagining the Browser

Alongside Gemini’s expansion, Google has unveiled Disco, a browser unlike any other. Created under Google Labs, Disco is described as a “discovery engine” designed to help users browse the web smarter, not harder.

The star feature of Disco is GenTabs — a Gemini 3–powered innovation that analyzes your open tabs and automatically builds interactive web applications based on your browsing goals.

How GenTabs Works

Imagine you’ve got a dozen tabs open while:

Planning a trip to France.

Researching recipes for a new diet.

Studying multiple sources for an online course.

GenTabs recognizes what you’re trying to accomplish and generates a mini web app that organizes data, links, and tools — all backed by Gemini’s AI understanding. It’s as if your tabs suddenly started working together toward your end goal.

According to Google, GenTabs “helps you navigate the web by proactively understanding your complex tasks and creating interactive web applications to help you complete them.”

Inside the New AI Browser

Disco replaces the traditional search bar with a chat-based interface, letting users communicate naturally with AI while exploring the web. Its dual-window layout allows one side for chatting and the other for browsing — creating a fluid, conversational browsing experience.

At launch, Disco is available exclusively for macOS users who join the waitlist through Google Labs. The company notes the browser is still experimental: “It’s early, and not everything will work perfectly,” Google admits.

Gemini 3: The Brains Behind Both Innovations

Both the Gemini-powered Chrome tools and Disco’s GenTabs run on Gemini 3, Google’s most advanced AI model released in late 2024. This model builds on the strengths of previous generations, offering improved context understanding, text generation, and multi-modal abilities — meaning it can interpret text, images, and task intentions more naturally.

Gemini 3’s integration into everyday Google products signals a clear direction: AI will soon power nearly every part of the Google experience, from search to workspace tools and beyond.

Why This Matters

These developments underline a fundamental shift in how we’ll interact with the web in the future. Instead of searching and clicking through countless links, AI-assisted browsers will soon anticipate what we need, generate summaries, organize our tabs, and even create mini-apps tailored to our tasks.

For users, that means:

Less time wasted switching between tabs.

More streamlined, personalized browsing sessions.

Smarter AI tools embedded directly into daily web use.

Google’s move could set the tone for a broader shift in the industry — with Chrome and now Disco potentially shaping the next generation of AI-powered browsing.