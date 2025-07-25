Bank card scam: do you know about carding, this scam that discreetly robs your account?

Scams linked to banking data abound on the web and reveal ever more sophisticated techniques. Among them, carding. A formidable and sneaky technique which often escapes the vigilance of victims, as well as that of banks.

It is a digital threat that hovers over all bank card holders. Data theft is nothing new, but cybercriminals are working harder to circumvent security systems. Carding is the perfect illustration of this: this technique consists of carrying out numerous small transactions with stolen banking data, making the fraud almost undetectable.

Millions of data exposed

According to a study by cybersecurity company Kaspersky, 2.3 million French banking data are currently in circulation on the dark web. Worse: 95% of them are still active, therefore exploitable by fraudsters.

There are multiple ways to retrieve this information. The best known and most common remains phishing. These are fake emails or SMS imitating official communications from banks, administrations or companies like La Poste for example. The link in the message redirects to a fake site, designed to trick users into entering their personal data.

Fake apps, fraudulent websites or data leaks

Another well-established method: fake mobile applications or fraudulent websites, which faithfully reproduce the appearance of well-known brands. The differences are minimal, but the consequences can be serious. Some unverified apps even include spyware capable of collecting sensitive data without the user’s knowledge.

Finally, large data leaks resulting from cyberattacks targeting companies or public institutions regularly fuel parallel dark web markets. These databases are resold at a high price, enriching cybercriminal networks.

The right actions to take

Faced with these threats, cybersecurity specialists remind us of the importance of remaining vigilant: checking the address of visited sites, installing only certified applications, activating two-factor authentication on your accounts, and regularly monitoring the movements of your bank account.

Because in cyberspace, the attack does not always come in force. Sometimes she slips between the lines, discreet and efficient. Like carding.

If you are victims of fraud

In the event of fraud, the first reaction must be rapid: immediately cancel your bank card to prevent any additional transactions. Then contact your bank to report suspicious transactions. In most cases, if fraud is proven, you can obtain a refund of the amounts withdrawn.

It is also essential to file a complaint with the authorities. Bank fraud constitutes an offense punishable by five years of imprisonment and a fine of 375,000 euros. Keep all evidence (statements, screenshots, emails received) to support your report.