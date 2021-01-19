Catherine Rich, Theatre and Film Actress, has Died at the Age of 88

DEATH: The actress, Catherine Rich was also the wife of Claude Rich, who died in 2017

Known for the series Les Grandes Families, the movie Va voir maman, papa travaille and many pieces of theatre, the actress Catherine Rich died at the age of 88, his daughter said Tuesday. “My mother died yesterday at Bichat hospital after an illness,” said actress Delphine Rich, born of her union with actor Claude Rich, who died in 2017. She clarified that the death was not due to Covid-19. The funeral will be held on Friday at 3 p.m. at the Saint-Pierre-Saint-Paul church in Orgeval, in Yvelines, where her husband’s funeral took place in 2017.

Six nominations for Molières

Born Catherine Renaudin on June 10, 1932, daughter of politician Philippe Renaudin, she began her career in the 1960s in the cinema with La Chambre ardente by Julien Duvivier alongside her husband. She will appear in six other films, including Going to see mom, papa works by François Leterrier (1978) and Bancs publics (Versailles Rive-Droite) by Bruno Podalydès (2009). On the small screen, she takes part in a dozen series, notably in the first season of Maguy and Les Grandes famille in the 1980s.

It is especially in the theatre that Catherine Rich stood out, with six nominations for Molières, including two for Molière in a supporting role for La Dame de chez Maxim by Georges Feydeau, in a production by Bernard Murat. She will also play in pieces by Sacha Guitry, Vaclav Havel, Tom Stoppard or Tennessee Williams.