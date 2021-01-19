Covid-19. Three Dead in Nancy After Receiving the Pfizer Vaccine, Open Investigations According to Olivier Véran

The Minister of Health announced the opening of investigations after questions about the first deaths recorded after the injection in France of doses of vaccines.

Five people have died in France after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus Covid-19 vaccine, the Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday 19th January 2021.

Among the victims, three deaths were recorded by the regional pharmaco-vigilance centre of Nancy (Meurthe-et-Moselle), revealed Franceinfo.

The ducal city is the first to have launched the vaccination of people over 75 years old outside nursing homes a week ago.

“Elderly or very old people with co-morbidities”

But the Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, wants to be vigilant and has not yet confirmed a direct link between these deaths and the injection of the first dose of vaccine. Contacted, the pharmaco-vigilance centre of Nancy claims to have studied.

These are “elderly or very old with comorbidities”, who had received an injection of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, without a link being established at this stage between their death and a reaction to the vaccine, says AFP.

“There is no reason to conclude that the reported deaths are linked to vaccination”