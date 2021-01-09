Barry Gibb to Not Watch HBO Documentary on Bee Gees

MOURNING: The artist, Barry Gibb can’t bear to see his missing brothers on screen in the Bee Gees documentary

Barry Gibb, the last survivor of the Bee Gees, refuses to see the documentary that HBO devoted to the iconic group. The 74-year-old artist tried to see a few passages, but the experience turned out to be “unbearable”. “I can’t bear to see the rest of my family. Who could bear it anyway? I think it’s perfectly normal not to want to see the way each of your brothers is gone, you know, ”he said during a stint on CBS Sunday Morning.

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart looks back on the dazzling career of the disco trio behind planetary hits such as Stayin’Alive or How Deep is Your Love. The two brothers who formed the group with Barry Gibb, Maurice and Robin, died respectively in 2003 and 2012 of medical complications. In addition, the siblings had a fourth member who disappeared at the age of 30 due to substance abuse.

A legacy still alive

“We will never be together again… It was really hard. The year after losing my last brother, Robin, was the most difficult time for me. (…) I didn’t know what to do… I didn’t know how to make myself understood and I didn’t know how to react with people. So basically I’ve been confined for years, ”said Barry Gibb.

However, the musician is keen to keep the legacy of the Bee Gees alive. This week he released an album called Greenfields: The Gibb Brothers Songbook, Vol. 1 including re-recordings of the group’s classics with collaborations from Dolly Parton, Sheryl Crowe and Brandi Carlile.