The creator of "Rayman" Michel Ancel announces that he stops the video game

VIDEOGAMES: Michel Ancel, the creator of Rayman, will devote himself, he announces, to the creation of a sanctuary of wildlife

His message surprised his entire community on Instagram this Friday: Michel Ancel, who created the character of Rayman in 1993 in Montpellier announced that he was leaving the video game. He had worked for years in the Ubisoft studio in Castelnau-le-Lez, creating the long-awaited sequel to the game Beyond Good and Evil.



“After more than 30 years, I decided to stop working on video games and concentrate fully on my second passion,” writes Michel Ancel. My new project takes place in the real world and consists of an open wildlife sanctuary dedicated to education, nature lovers and… wild animals. ”

“The projects are going really well”

As for the rest of the design of Beyond Good and Evil 2, he reassured fans: “No worries, for several months now, the teams have been autonomous and the projects are going really well”, notes the creator, on Instagram. On the Ubisoft site, Guillaume Brunier, game producer, confirms this vision, indicating that Michel Ancel’s passion for all these years “has pushed us to redefine what was possible by creating an expansive, multicultural science-fiction world. and futuristic. As we move forward, we are all committed to staying true to this vision. ”

Knight of Arts and Letters, Michel Ancel also participated in the birth of Rabbids, which were the subject of several games. He is leaving Ubisoft, while the company has gone through a period of turmoil in recent months

(Visited 4 times, 1 visits today)