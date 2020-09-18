The creator of "Rayman" Michel Ancel announces that he stops the video game

VIDEOGAMES: Michel Ancel, the creator of Rayman, will devote himself, he announces, to the creation of a sanctuary of wildlife
His message surprised his entire community on Instagram this Friday: Michel Ancel, who created the character of Rayman in 1993 in Montpellier announced that he was leaving the video game. He had worked for years in the Ubisoft studio in Castelnau-le-Lez, creating the long-awaited sequel to the game Beyond Good and Evil.
WoW ! This little guy has many things to teach to Sam Fisher ! Today is very special for me. After more than 30 years, I’ve decided to stop working on video games and fully focus on my second passion : Wild Life ! My new project takes place in the real world and consists in a wild life open sanctuary dedicated to education , nature lovers and … wild animals. 🎮🎮🎮 video games part 🎮🎮🎮 Many of you might want to know what will happen to Wild and BGE2. No worries, since many months now the teams are autonomous and the projects are going super well. Beautiful things to be seen soon. May the fox be with you 🦊
“After more than 30 years, I decided to stop working on video games and concentrate fully on my second passion,” writes Michel Ancel. My new project takes place in the real world and consists of an open wildlife sanctuary dedicated to education, nature lovers and… wild animals. ”
“The projects are going really well”
As for the rest of the design of Beyond Good and Evil 2, he reassured fans: “No worries, for several months now, the teams have been autonomous and the projects are going really well”, notes the creator, on Instagram. On the Ubisoft site, Guillaume Brunier, game producer, confirms this vision, indicating that Michel Ancel’s passion for all these years “has pushed us to redefine what was possible by creating an expansive, multicultural science-fiction world. and futuristic. As we move forward, we are all committed to staying true to this vision. ”
Knight of Arts and Letters, Michel Ancel also participated in the birth of Rabbids, which were the subject of several games. He is leaving Ubisoft, while the company has gone through a period of turmoil in recent months
