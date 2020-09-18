Roger Carel is Dead: He Was the Voice of Asterix, Mickey, Winnie the Pooh, Alf …

The legend of francophone dubbing, Roger Carel died on September 11th at the age of 93, announced his relatives this Friday 18th September 2020.

The actor Roger Carel, comedian and legend of French-speaking dubbing, who has lent his voice to many cartoon characters including Asterix and Mickey, died at the age of 93, we learned this Friday 18th September 2020 with his son.

The actor died on September 11 and was buried Thursday in the strictest privacy in Villejesus (Charente), his son Nicolas told AFP, confirming information from the Parisian.

L’acteur Roger Carel, légende du doublage, est mort à 93 ans (famille) #AFP pic.twitter.com/KDlwBJfdgg — Agence France-Presse (@afpfr) September 18, 2020

The voice of Disney

Born Roger Bancharel on August 14, 1927, Roger Carel has lent his voice to many actors and cartoon characters, from Jerry Lewis to Peter Sellers, including Asterix, the C-3PO droid from “Star Wars”, Winnie the Pooh bear or Alf.

He made his debut in the theatre and in radio serials where his singular voice with a mischievous tone, which he transformed at will, quickly made him famous.

His vocal abilities which allow him to interpret several characters in the same work, open the door to the first cartoon studios.

Awarded for his talents as a voice actor

Sign of his success, he is regularly enlisted for the French voice of Mickey but also that of the snake Kaa in “The Jungle Book”, before Winnie the Pooh, Kermit the Frog, the cat of “Alice in Wonderland », Benny Hill or Hercule Poirot.

In 1975, Disney even gave him the voice of the character of Jiminy Cricket in a new dub of “Pinocchio” by Hamilton Luske and Ben Sharpsteen.

Roger Carel will also dub famous actors including Charlie Chaplin in “The Dictator”, Jack Lemmon and Peter Ustinov . In 2012, the actor received the prestigious Henri-Langlois prize in the dubbing category.

Tributes on social networks

On Twitter, the announcement of his death aroused great emotion. Many personalities, including host Patrick Sébastien and journalist Pierre Lescure, expressed their sadness, at the same time recalling their memories of the voice actor …

Au revoir Roger Carel. Tu vas manquer à nos âmes d’enfants ❤#RogerCarelhttps://t.co/oaZOOfFHHT — Patrick Sébastien (@PatSebastien) September 18, 2020

Roger Carel…93 ans pour l’éternité.

Sa voix,ses voix,évidemment!

Ses multiples second rôles,au cinéma et au théâtre…

Et puis son intelligence,son humour,sa profonde humanité…

Un homme délicat et amical …

Un ami pour 3 et presque 4 générations.

Merci , Monsieur Carel.❤️ pic.twitter.com/15aLnRqR2X — Pierre Lescure (@pierrelescure) September 18, 2020

Kermit, Benny Hill, Astérix, C3PO, MickeyMouse, Hercule Poirot, Alf, DareDare Motus, Maestro d’Il était une fois, ont la douleur de vous faire part de la disparition de leur voix mythique

Adieu monsieur Roger Carel un génie ❤️🙏🏻

Le travail des doubleurs est remarquable en France pic.twitter.com/7e1ftqFjHN — Christophe Beaugrand-Gerin (@Tof_Beaugrand) September 18, 2020

