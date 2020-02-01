“The Crown” Will Stop After Season 5

ABDICATION: Imelda Staunton to take over from Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth for the final season of “The Crown”

Those who hoped to see The Crown tell the Megxit will be disappointed. The drama series from Netflix on the British royal family will end with season 5. “Initially, I imagined that The Crown would be aired for six seasons, but now that we have started working on the stories of season five, it became clear to me that this is the perfect time and place to stop, “said Peter Morgan, creator of the royal epic, according to The Hollywood Reporter.







Peter Morgan also confirmed that Imelda Staunton will take over from Olivia Colman as Queen Elisabeth for the last season.

“I loved watching The Crown from the very beginning,” said the actress, who was recently seen in the film Downton Abbey.

“It was a joy to see how Claire Foy and Olivia Colman both brought something special and unique to the scripts for Peter Morgan. I am truly honoured to join such an exceptional creative team and bring The Crown to fruition, ”she said.

