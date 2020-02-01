Avalanches: Savoie and Haute-Savoie Placed on Orange Alert by Meteo France

ALERT: A strong warming of temperatures will weaken the strong snowpack threatening avalanches in Savoie and Haute-Savoie, causing the Orange alert warning by Meteo France

Meteo France issued an avalanche warning bulletin on Saturday afternoon. This orange alert concerns the two Alpine departments of Savoie and Haute-Savoie. The alert will begin Sunday at noon and end Monday morning, says the weather agency.

“In the Northern Alps, the snowpack is thick at altitude and the upper layer, made up of recent snow or slabs, is still little consolidated,” explains Météo-France. However, a strong warmth, above 10 ° C, is expected this weekend. Temperatures that will weaken this significant snowpack.

