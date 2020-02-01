Avalanches: Savoie and Haute-Savoie Placed on Orange Alert by Meteo France

Local News
spanner44Leave a Comment on Avalanches: Savoie and Haute-Savoie Placed on Orange Alert by Meteo France
Savoie and Haute-Savoie placed on orange alert for avalanches

ALERT: A strong warming of temperatures will weaken the strong snowpack threatening avalanches in Savoie and Haute-Savoie, causing the Orange alert warning by Meteo France

Meteo France issued an avalanche warning bulletin on Saturday afternoon. This orange alert concerns the two Alpine departments of Savoie and Haute-SavoieThe alert will begin Sunday at noon and end Monday morning, says the weather agency.

“In the Northern Alps, the snowpack is thick at altitude and the upper layer, made up of recent snow or slabs, is still little consolidated,” explains Météo-France. However, a strong warmth, above 10 ° C, is expected this weekend. Temperatures that will weaken this significant snowpack.

Avalanches: Savoie and Haute-Savoie Placed on Orange Alert by Meteo France 1

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)

Related Posts

Light Show in Rennes

Rennes : Last Light Show Tonight

Jason Plant
SNCF has launched a prevention campaign called "2:38", with the slogan "do not become another's nightmare

Collisions on Railways: The Warnings of the SCNF in Schools in Brittany

spanner44
A 20 year old dies in Nîmes, at the station after being hit by a train

Nîmes: A 20 Year old Dies, Hit by a Train at the Station

spanner44

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of