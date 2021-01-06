Ben Affleck, Michael Keaton and Robert Pattinson will all play as Batman in 2022

MULTIVERSE: DC is set to launch the Batman multiverse concept in Cinemas

We will have to hang on to follow the DC cinematographic universe in 2022. The president of DC Films has indeed confirmed to the New York Times the rumor that had been running for several months: the arrival of the multiverse, that is to say the parallel presence of several universes, with several versions of the same character.

The spectators will therefore discover what fans of the comic book publisher have known for a very long time. Three versions of Batman will coexist in this cinematic world: that of Robert Pattinson in Matt Reeves’ The Batman , which will be released on March 4th, 2022, and those of Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton, who will be cast in The Flash, in November of the same year.

And to those who are concerned about the potential complexity of such a choice, Walter Hamada has responded straight away. “I don’t think anyone else has ever tried (the multiverse concept onscreen), but the audience is sophisticated enough to understand it. If we make good films, they will put up with it, ”he explained on a daily basis.

We will see triple

The head of the DCU in the cinema does not stop there. He confirms that from now on, Warner will have “two sagas which involve Batman, played by two different actors, and which will be broadcast in parallel”. Obviously, Batman fans needed to know more. As the article did not give all the details, they spoke directly to the reporter via Twitter, asking him if Warner planned to “launch two franchises, one with Pattinson, the other with a new actor”, or if he was “referring to Keaton as the second Batman, in another franchise that won’t be Batman-centric.” Brooks Barnes of the New York Times was unlikely to dwell on the issue, but he still replied, “Keaton.”

Keaton — Brooks Barnes (@brooksbarnesNYT) January 2, 2021



Information which will not put an end to speculation, but which has the merit of giving fans the hope of seeing more regularly on the screen an actor considered to be one of the best to have played the “Dark Knight”, in the Tim Burton films in 1989 and 1992.