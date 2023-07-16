Tour de France: Wout Poels Wins the 15th Stage, Status Quo Between Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogacar

Wout Poels (Bahrain – Victorious) delivered a demonstration on Sunday 16th July 16 during the 15th stage of the Tour de France. Present all day at the front, the Dutchman isolated himself on the last climb and picked up a great victory at Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc, ahead of Wout van Aert (Jumbo – Visma) and the Frenchman Mathieu Burgaudeau (TotalEnergies ). Behind, Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogacar still marked themselves and remain separated by ten seconds in the general classification.

One Wout crushes another. And it is probably not the one we thought was the strongest who won. Model team member throughout his career, especially at Sky, Wout Poels has this time taken the spotlight. The Dutchman went to pick up a victory on Sunday at Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc, with panache since he isolated himself on the last ascent and gave way to Wout van Aert. Still looking for a victory this year in the Tour de France, the Belgian from the Jumbo – Visma formation was so helpless that he had to settle for second place, relegated to more than two minutes on the finish line. of this 15th stage .

“I always dreamed of it and I did it”

It must be said that Wout Poels made a hell of a number. Leaving from the foot of the Amerands coast, the winner of Liège-Bastogne-Liège in 2016 was never seen again and flew towards his first success in a Grand Tour. “I’ve always dreamed of it and I did it, ” he rejoices. Maybe even more with what happened in recent weeks after the death of Gino (Mäder, his teammate). The emotion caught up with me a little. We understand that.

Behind, the French had the cards to tickle him but did not know how to take advantage of their presence in the good breakaway. Thibaut Pinot was there, Guillaume Martin too or Warren Barguil, Julian Alaphilippe, Olivier Le Gac, Simon Guglielmi and Mathieu Burgaudeau but only the latter was able to get a podium on the line (3rd).

As for the general classification, there was no upheaval for the two leaders. Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogacar, relegated to more than six minutes by the head of the race, marked themselves and will therefore approach Tuesday’s time trial with only ten seconds difference. The yellow jersey being, as we recall, on the shoulders of the Dane from the Jumbo – Visma team.