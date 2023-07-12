Tour de France: Fourth Victory for Jasper Philipsen on this Tour who Wins the 11th Stage

And four for Jasper Philipsen! The Belgian sprinter, wearing the green jersey, won in Moulins, this Wednesday 12th July, during the eleventh stage of the Tour de France. A fourth success for the rider from Alpecin-Deceuninck on this 2023 Tour, who beat Dylan Groenewegen (Team Jayco AlUla) and Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain Victorious).

Philipsen has once again shown that he is currently the best sprinter in the world, and all that without Mathieu van der Poel, absent from the Alpecin-Deceuninck train in the final at Moulins.

Daniel Oss resisted for a long time

Previously, the day was not very lively. Three men managed to show off from the first kilometres: Costa Rican Andrey Amador (EF Education-EasyPost), Frenchman Matis Louvel (Arkéa-Samsic) and Italian Daniel Oss (TotalEnergies). With a maximum of two minutes in advance, the trio led the way all day. Only Daniel Oss resisted when the peloton accelerated.

Caught 13 km from the finish, the Italian let the sprinter teams take control. The rest we know, Jasper Philipsen once again crushed the competition like Dylan Groenewegen (Team Jayco AlUla) and Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain Victorious), respectively second and third in the stage.

In the general classification, no change, Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) retains the yellow jersey ahead of Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates).