Tour de France 2023: Tadej Pogacar Wins Solo on Stage Six, Vingegaard Takes Yellow

This Thursday 6th July during the sixth stage of the Tour de France, the Slovenian Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) won alone at the top of Cauterets – Cambasque. He was ahead of Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo Visma) and Tobias Johannessen (Uno-X). Dane Vingegaard takes the yellow jersey.

Tadej Pogacar’s answer! The Slovenian, put in difficulty by Jonas Vingegaard on the slopes of Marie Blanque on Wednesday, responded very nicely this Thursday, July 6, during the sixth stage of the Tour de France.

Particularly easy throughout the day, the rider of the UAE Team Emirates formation placed a violent decisive attack three kilometres from the finish, when the slopes were the highest. As a dancer, Tadej Pogacar left his Danish opponent completely speechless. However, Jumbo-Visma’s strategy was very offensive.

Jumbo-Visma’s strategy was not enough

After a relatively calm ascent of the Col d’Aspin, things accelerated in the Col du Tourmalet where the Dutch armada set off through its riders like Dylan Van Baarle, Seep Kuss and Wout Van Aert, present in the breakaway and author of a huge ascent of the Tourmalet at the head of the breakaway. He also led his leader on the first slopes of Cauterets.

Not enough to outrun Tadej Pogacar, although very quickly lonely by the washing machine set up by Jumbo-Visma. The Slovenian was strong, too strong during this sixth stage. All the strategies could not counter the state of form of the Slovenian. While many thought Tour de France interest was low after Vingegaard’s tour de force yesterday, Pogacar responded tit for tat this Thursday, July 6. Eye for eye, tooth for tooth. It promises for the future!

Meager consolation prize for Jonas Vingegaard: he recovers the yellow jersey from the Australian Jai Hindley, left behind in the Tourmalet. The Dane is 25 seconds ahead of his Slovenian opponent. Jai Hindley is now third, 1’34” behind the Dane.