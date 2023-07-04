Tour de France 2023: The route of the fourth stage between Dax and Nogaro

CYCLING: The profile of the 4th stage of the Tour de France 2023, which extends over 181.8 kilometres (Tuesday from 1:10 p.m.)

With only one climb listed, Tuesday’s course promises to be favourable for sprinters.

Adam Yates will try to keep his yellow jersey, despite the threat of many competitors, including Tadej Pogacar, just 6 seconds behind him.

181.8 kilometres of racing, with a profile of 1,427 meters of elevation, await the runners.

After a fanfare arrival on French soil on Monday, the Grande Boucle continues in the Basque Country on Tuesday with a stage with a profile of 1,427 meters of elevation gain. The 181.8 km route between Dax and Nogaro seems ideal for sprinters, with only one climb listed, the Côte de Demu, in the final part.

A course for sprinters, from the Landes to the Gers

Like Monday, this stage of the Tour de France promises to see the sprinters in action. The latter should not really be put in difficulty by the relief, with only one pass planned. It remains to be seen whether the efforts made the day before did not play a nasty trick on them. From 1:10 p.m., the runners will set off for the fictitious start, before arriving at kilometre 0 at 1:20 p.m. The arrival should take place around 5:20 p.m. (if we take into account an average speed of 45 km/h).

We can’t wait to see the behaviour adopted by the favourites on this course, which is reputed to be rather flat. Breakaways are possible but they will have no other purpose than to show the jersey of the teams in question. Uno-X and TotalEnergies should be in the lead, before losing ground in the final. The Côte de Demu (which extends over 2km, at 3.5%) could scare the most reluctant. The yellow jersey should be content to stay in the wheels, sheltered.

At kilometre 93.6, the intermediate sprint will be one of the highlights of this race. Like Monday, Jasper Philipsen could win the stage. Biniam Girmay shouldn’t be far either. The outsiders Dylan Groenewegen, Fabio Jakobsen, Caleb Ewan, Mads Pedersen will have a shot, among others, of course.

The first 30 of the general classification of the Tour de France 2023 before the 4th stage:

1 YATES Adam (UAE Team Emirates) 25 13:52:33

2 POGACAR Tadej (UAE Team Emirates) + 0:06

3 YATES Simon (Team Jayco AlUla) + 0:06

4 LAFAY Victor (Cofidis) + 0:12

5 VAN AERT Wout (Jumbo-Visma) + 0:16

6 VINGEGAARD ​​Jonas (Jumbo-Visma) + 0:17

7 WOODS Michael (Israel – Premier Tech) + 0:22

8 HINDLEY Jai (BORA – hansgrohe) + 0:22

9 RODRIGUEZ Carlos (INEOS Grenadiers) + 0:22

10 SKJELMOSE Mattias (Lidl – Trek) + 0:22

11 LANDA Mikel (Bahrain – Victorious) + 0:22

12 GAUDU David (Groupama – FDJ) + 0:22

13 KELDERMAN Wilco (Jumbo-Visma) + 0:22

14 BARDET Romain (Team dsm – firmenich) + 0:43

15 PIDCOCK Thomas (INEOS Grenadiers) + 0:43

16 CRAS Steff ( TotalEnergies ) + 0:43

17 BILBAO Pello (Bahrain – Victorious) + 0:43

18 BERNAL Egan (INEOS Grenadiers) + 0:43

19 BUCHMANN Emanuel (BORA – hansgrohe) + 0:43

20 CICCONE Giulio (Lidl – Trek) + 0:43

21 TEUNS Dylan (Israel – Premier Tech) + 0:43

22 MEINTJES Louis (Intermarché – Circus – Wanty) + 1:41

23 O’CONNOR Ben (AG2R Citroën Team) + 1:41

24 MARTIN Guillaume (Cofidis) + 1:41

25 ROOF Harold (Astana Qazaqstan Team) + 1:41

26 KUSS Sepp (Jumbo-Visma) + 1:41

27 MAJKA Rafał (UAE Team Emirates) + 1:41

28 HAIG Jack (Bahrain – Victorious) + 2:15

29 PINOT Thibaut (Group – FDJ) + 2:47

30 BERTHET Clément (AG2R Citroën Team) + 3:08

Team Ranking – Top 10