Tour de France 2023: Philipsen still Unbeatable in the Sprint at Nogaro

CYCLING: Jasper Philipsen won for the second consecutive day in the sprint on Tuesday in Nogaro, at the end of a 181.8 km long and incredibly boring fourth stage of the Tour de France

Like the day before in Bayonne, Jasper Philipsen won the 4th stage of the Tour de France in a sprint after 181.8 kilometres between Dax and the Nogaro racing circuit. The Belgian from Alpecin-Deceuninck also recovers the green jersey. With only one hopeless breakaway from Frenchmen Benoît Cosnefroy and Anthony Delaplace, this stage was one of the most boring in the history of the event. Adam Yates retains the yellow jersey before the first Pyrenean stage on Wednesday between Pau and Laruns.



The sprinters were expected in Nogaro and they didn’t miss their chance this Tuesday, July 4th. Like the day before in Bayonne, Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) imposed his top speed and won this fourth stage of the Tour de France, thanks to a lot of work from his training to launch him. The Belgian was ahead of Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Dstny) and Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain-Victorious) completed the podium.

Several falls during the bunch sprint

The same podium as the day before, but not quite in the same order. The massive sprint, that the final circuit, was marked by several falls. Fabio Jakobsen (Soudal Quick-Step) notably went down. Axel ZIngle (Cofidis) Jacopo Guarnieri (Lotto-Dstny) also.

Before that, this fourth stage from Dax had not offered the slightest thrill. No rider having decided to take the morning breakaway.

The classification of the fourth stage of the Tour de France 2023

1. Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and 04h25’28”

2. Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Dstny) m.t

3. Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain Victorious) m.t

4. Bryan Coquard (Cofidis) m.t

5. Mark Cavendish (Astana Qazaqstan) m.t

6. Danny Van Poppel (Bora-Hansgrohe) mt

7.. Alexander Kristoff (Uno-X) mt

8. Luka Mezgec (Jayco AlUla) mt

9. Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) mt

10. Mads Pedersen (Lidl – Trek) m.t

11. Corbin Strong (Israel – Premier Tech) m.t

12. Luca Mozzato (Arkéa Samsic) mt

13. Peter Sagan (TotalEnergies) m.t

14. Dylan Groenewegen (Jayco AlUla) mt

15. Jordi Meeus (Bora-Hansgrohe) mt

16. Mathieu Van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) mt

17. Soren Kragh Andersen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) mt

18. Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal – Quick Step) m.t

19. Christophe Laporte (Jumbo-Visma) m.t

20. Biniam Girmay (Intermarché – Circus – Wanty) mt

21. Mike Teunissen (Intermarché – Circus – Wanty) mt

22. Sam Welsford (Team DSM) m.t

23. Matteo Trentin (UAE Team Emirates) mt

24. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) m.t

25. Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) mt

26. Mattias Skjelmose Jensen (Lidl – Trek) mt

27. Kasper Asgreen (Soudal – Quick Step) m.t

28. Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) Mt

29. Edvald Boasson Hagen (TotalEnergies) mt

30. Nikias Arndt (Bahrain Victorious) m.t

31. Matis Louvel (Arkéa Samsic) mt

32. Jasper Stuyven (Lidl – Trek) mt

33. Dion Smith (Intermarché – Circus – Wanty) mt

34. Elmar Reinders (Jayco AlUla) m.t

35. Luke Durbridge (Jayco AlUla) m.t

36. Jonas Rickaert (Alpecin-Deceuninck) mt

37. Cees Bol (Astana Qazaqstan) mt

38. Adrien Petit (Intermarché – Circus – Wanty) mt

39. Alexis Renard (Cofidis) m.t

40. Valentin Madouas (Groupama-FDJ) m.t

41. Ramon Sinkeldam (Alpecin-Deceuninck) mt

42. Quentin Pacher (Groupama-FDJ) mt

43. Stefan Kung (Groupama-FDJ) m.t

44. Alex Kirsch (Lidl – Trek) m.t

45. Simon Yates (Jayco AlUla) m.t

46. Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates) m.t

47. Michael Woods (Israel – Premier Tech) m.t

48. David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) mt

49. Romain Bardet (Team DSM) m.t

50. Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) m.t

51. Tony Gallopin (Lidl – Trek) m.t

52. Lilian Calmejane (Intermarché – Circus – Wanty) mt

53. Giulio Ciccone (Lidl – Trek) mt

54. Krist Neiland (Israel – Premier Tech) mt

55. Carlos Rodriguez (Ineos Grenadiers) m.t

56. Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) Mt

57. Anthony Perez (Cofidis) m.t

58. Ruben Guerreiro (Movistar Team) mt

59. Dylan Teuns (Israel – Premier Tech) m.t

60. Louis Meintjes (Intermarché – Circus – Wanty) mt

61. Hugo Houle (Israel – Premier Tech) m.t

62. Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) mt

63. Clément Berthet (AG2R Citroën Team) mt

64. Daniel Oss (TotalEnergies) m.t

65. Ben Turner (Ineos Grenadiers) m.t

66. Thomas Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) m.t

67. Vegard Stake Laengen (UAE Team Emirates) m.t

68. Michal Kwiatkowski (Ineos Grenadiers) m.t

69. Ben O’Connor (AG2R Citroën Team) m.t

70. Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious) m.t

71. Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious) m.t

72. Stan Dewulf (AG2R Citroën Team) mt

73. Lawson Craddock (Jayco AlUla) m.t

74. Nans Peters (AG2R Citroën Team) m.t

75. Nick Schultz (Israel – Premier Tech) m.t

76. Oliver Naesen (AG2R Citroën Team) mt

77. Steff Cras (TotalEnergies) m.t

78. Juan Pedro Lopez (Lidl – Trek) mt

79. Victor Campenaerts (Lotto-Dstny) m.t

80. Thibaut Pinot (FDJ Group) Mt

81. Kevin Enjoys (Groupama-FDJ) mt

82. Esteban Chaves (EF Education – Easy Post) m.t

83. Harold Roof (Astana Kazakhstan) Mt

84. Aurélien Paret-Peintre (AG2R Citroën Team) mt

85. Tiesj Benoot (Jumbo-Visma) mt

86. Felix Gall (AG2R Citroën Team) m.t

87. Felix Grossschartner (UAE Team Emirates) m.t

88. Wilco Kelderman (Jumbo-Visma) mt

89. Warren Barguil (Arkéa Samsic) mt

90. Anthony Delaplace (Arkéa Samsic) mt

91. Valentin Ferron (TotalEnergies) m.t

92. Rémi Cavagna (Soudal – Quick Step) m.t

93. Bob Jungels (Bora-Hansgrohe) mt

94. Jenthe Biermans (Arkéa Samsic) mt

95. Nils Eekhoff (Team DSM) mt

96. Oliver Le Gac (FDJ Group) mt

97. Victor Lafay (Cofidis) m.t

98. Jonathan Castroviejo (Ineos Grenadiers) m.t

99. Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) m.t

100. Simon Geschke (Cofidis) m.t

101. Alexey Lutsenko (Astana Kazakhstan) Mt

102. Lars Van den Berg (Groupama-FDJ) mt

103. Florian Vermeersch (Lotto-Dstny) mt

104. Frederik Frison (Lotto-Dstny) mt

105. Tobias Halland Johannessen (Uno-X) mt

106. Clement Champoussin (Arkéa Samsic) mt

107. Yevgeny Fedorov (Astana Qazaqstan) mt

108. Gianni Moscon (Astana Qazaqstan) mt

109. Nelson Oliveira (Movistar Team) m.t

110. Omar Fraile (Ineos Grenadiers) m.t

111. Rasmus Tiller (Uno-X) m.t

112. Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe) mt

113. Georg Zimmermann (Intermarché – Circus – Wanty) mt

114. Nathan Van Hooydonck (Jumbo-Visma) mt

115. Simon Guglielmi (Arkéa Samsic) mt

116. Fred Wright (Bahrain Victorious) m.t

117. Guillaume Boivin (Israel – Premier Tech) m.t

118. Axel Zingle (Cofidis) m.t

119. Michael Morkov (Soudal – Quick Step) m.t

120. Alex Edmondson (Team DSM) m.t

121. Yves Lampaert (Soudal – Quick Step) m.t

122. Simon Clarke (Israel – Premier Tech) m.t

123. Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe) m.t

124. Marco Haller (Bora-Hansgrohe) m.t

125. Dries Devenyns (Soudal – Quick Step) m.t

126. Dylan Van Baarle (Jumbo-Visma) à 02’06”

127. Anthony Turgis (TotalEnergies) at 02’12”

128. Laurent Pichon (Arkéa Samsic) at 02’12”

129. Jonas Abrahamsen (One-X) mt

130. Benoit Cosnefroy (AG2R Citroën Team) à 02’12”

131. Tim Declercq (Soudal – Quick Step) m.t

132. John Degenkolb (Team DSM) à 02’12”

133. David De La Cruz (Astana Qazaqstan) at 02’12”

134. Ion Izagirre (Cofidis) m.t

135. Rafal Majka (UAE Team Emirates) à 02’12”

136. Torstein Traeen (Uno-X) at 02’12”

137. Rui Costa (Intermarché – Circus – Wanty) at 02’12”

138. Anthon Charmig (Uno-X) at 02’12”

139. Mathieu Burgaudeau (TotalEnergies) at 02’12”

140. Maxim Van Gils (Lotto-Dstny) at 02’12”

141. Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Uno-X) at 02’12”

142. Wouter Poels (Bahrain Victorious) at 02’12”

143. Pierre Latour (TotalEnergies) at 02’12”

144. Gorka Izagirre (Movistar Team) at 02’12”

145. Chris Harper (Jayco AlUla) at 02’12”

146. Kevin Vermaerke (Team DSM) at 02’12”

147. Matthew Dinham (Team DSM) à 02’12’’

148. Alberto Bettiol (EF Education – Easy Post) à 02’12’’

149. Neilson Powless (EF Education – Easy Post) à 02’12’’

150. Daniel Felipe Martinez (Ineos Grenadiers) at 02’12”

151. Matteo Jorgenson (Movistar Team) at 02’12”

152. Alex Aranburu (Movistar Team) at 02’12”

153. Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious) à 02’12’’

154. Soren Warrenshield (Uno-X) mt

155. Chris Hamilton (Team DSM) at 02’12”

156. Magnus Cort Nielsen (EF Education – Easy Post) at 02’12”

157. Andrey Amador (EF Education – Easy Post) à 02’12’’

158. Gregor Muhlberger (Movistar Team) at 02’12”

159. James Shaw (EF Education – Easy Post) à 02’12’’

160. Silvan Dillier (Alpecin-Deceuninck) à 02’12”

161. Rigoberto Uran (EF Education – Easy Post) at 02:1

162. Michael Gogl (Alpecin-Deceuninck) à 02’12”

163. Quinten Hermans (Alpecin-Deceuninck) à 02’12”

164. Christopher Juul Jensen (Jayco AlUla) at 02’12”

165. Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates) at 02’20”

166. Pascal Eenkhoorn (Lotto-Dstny) à 02’42”

167. Jasper De Buyst (Lotto-Dstny) at 02’42”

168. Antonio Pedrero (Movistar Team) at 02’50”

169. Matej Mohoric (Bahrain Victorious) mt

170. Quinn Simmons (Lidl – Trek) à 03’45”

171. Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates) à 04’21”

172. Fabio Jakobsen (Soudal – Quick Step) m.t