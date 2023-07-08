Tour de France 2023: Mads Pedersen Wins the Sprint in a Chaotic Final

CYCLING: Mads Pedersen won the 8th stage of the Tour de France, this Saturday 8th July between Libourne and Limoges. On the finish line, the Dane was ahead of Jasper Philipsen and Wout Van Aert

Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) won the 8th stage of the Tour de France, this Saturday 8th July between Libourne and Limoges (200 km). On the finish line, the Dane was ahead of Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma). The top 5 of the general classification has changed since Simon Yates (Team Jayco Alula) fell six kilometres from the finish. The Briton fell two ranks and now ranks sixth.

After Saint-Étienne in 2022, Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) won the second victory of his career in the Tour de France. In the sprint, the Dane beat the green jersey Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck), who kept his tunic, and Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma).

Mark Cavendish quits

The breakaway had a chance of going all the way, this Saturday 8th July. Several teams tried to take the lead. In the end, three riders took the breakaway: Tim Declercq (Soudal Quick-Step), Anthony Turgis (TotalEnergies) and Anthony Delaplace (Arkéa-Samsic). These three men counted up to 5 minutes in advance.

The agreement in the leading trio was good but the Intermarché – Circus – Wanty, Jumbo-Visma, Cofidis and Lidl-Trek formations were interested in a sprint finish.

58 kilometres from the finish, following a brake in the peloton, Mark Cavendish found himself on the ground. The Briton immediately held his collarbone. The former world champion saw his dream of winning a 35th victory come to an end.

After the last difficulty of the day, the climb of Condat-sur-Vienne, Anthony Turgis, the last survivor of the breakaway, is caught by the peloton. It rubbed a lot in the peloton is a fall occurred six kilometres from the finish. Simon Yates (Team Jayco Alula), fourth overall, fell. The Briton left unlike Steff Crass (TotalEnergies).

It was therefore in the sprint that the victory was decided and Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) imposed his burst of speed.