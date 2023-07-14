Safety of beaches and the wild coast: what's new in Batz-sur-Mer

Every summer, the safety of the beaches of La Govelle and Valentin, in Batz-sur-Mer (Loire-Atlantique), is entrusted to the lifeguards of the SNSM within the framework of an annual convention. In order for the season to run as smoothly as possible, several rules have been renewed or adapted to ensure the safety of summer visitors and preserve the environment.

Various prohibitions are to be observed on the beaches and coves, such as commercial activities, the broadcasting of music, campfires, dangerous games or metal detection without prior authorisation from the municipal police.

The town of Batz-sur-Mer is also committed to promoting tobacco-free places, in collaboration with the League Against Cancer. Tobacco-free spaces have thus been defined, particularly in the playgrounds of the Parc du Petit-Bois and around schools. Similarly, certain areas of the beaches of Saint-Michel, Valentin and La Govelle are designated as tobacco-free beaches.

Two novelties to note this summer

Animals kept on a leash will be allowed on the beaches before 10 a.m. and after 8 p.m., so that they can enjoy the sea without disturbing bathers. However, it is essential that the owners pick up the excrement of their animals, under penalty of a fine of 135 €. In addition, to preserve the environment and coastal paths, hikers’ walking sticks must be equipped with rubber tips.

To ensure the safety of visitors, emergency terminals are installed along the wild coast, and several defibrillators are available in different places in the town. In addition, lifebuoys are available on all three beaches.

The municipal police are available for any additional information or assistance in terms of security. In the event of an emergency, the emergency numbers are clearly indicated on the security terminals and the defibrillators.

Teach life-saving gestures to children

Finally, in order to raise awareness of first aid gestures, the SNSM is organizing a tour of “mini-rescuers”, Wednesday 19th July, from 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. The youngest will have the opportunity to learn the right reflexes in the event of an accident, to know the emergency numbers, to practice the lateral safety position and to use a defibrillator, all in a fun way.

Safety is everyone’s business, and it is essential to respect these rules and recommendations to spend a pleasant and safe summer in Batz-sur-Mer.

Municipal police, 1, rue de Kerbouchard. Such. 02 40 23 91 99. Email: [email protected]. Open Monday to Friday, 8:45 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1:45 p.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.