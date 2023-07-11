Pouancé: Where to go for the 14th July Bastille Day Celebrations

Pouancé fireworks for bastille day, july 14th
JULY 14th  BASTILLE DAY: In Pouancé they will be having their traditional firework display

If you are looking for somewhere to celebrate the National Day of July 14th or Bastille Day as it is also called, and you are near pouancé in the Ombrée-d’Anjou, then they are having their traditional firework display as usual.

Bring a picnic to the Pré de la Fuye in the centre of Pouancé and relax to the music provided.  If you have children with you, they can meet in front of the Pouancé town hall at 10 pm for the distribution of lanterns to children.

The departure of the parade at 10:15 pm leading to the Pré de la Fuye, where at 11 pm the lights in the town will go off and the Fireworks will begin, with the château as the backdrop.

