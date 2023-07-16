In Nantes, the driver of a tram sprayed with tear gas

A tram driver was the target of an ill-intentioned man on the evening of Saturday 15th July in Nantes. She was sprayed with tear gas. He fled

Saturday 15th July, around 8.30 pm, the driver of a tram was the target of an attack, on line 1 in Nantes. Not far from the Gare Maritime stop, a passenger was refused boarding the train. Did he try to climb between stops? Or did he try to get on when the doors were closed and the tram started again? The circumstances remain to be established.

Displeased, he pulled out a small canister of pocket tear gas and sprayed the driver through an air vent.

Inconvenienced driver

Strongly inconvenienced by the gas, the driver was forced to stop her service.

The assailant was not found by the police. An investigation has been opened to try to identify him. The complaint of the driver of the Tan is expected during the day.