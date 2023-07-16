In Nantes, the Driver of a Tram Sprayed with Tear Gas

Local News
In Nantes, the driver of a tram sprayed with tear gas
Jason PlantLeave a Comment on In Nantes, the Driver of a Tram Sprayed with Tear Gas

A tram driver was the target of an ill-intentioned man on the evening of Saturday 15th July in Nantes. She was sprayed with tear gas. He fled

Saturday 15th July, around 8.30 pm, the driver of a tram was the target of an attack, on line 1 in Nantes. Not far from the Gare Maritime stop, a passenger was refused boarding the train. Did he try to climb between stops? Or did he try to get on when the doors were closed and the tram started again? The circumstances remain to be established.

Displeased, he pulled out a small canister of pocket tear gas and sprayed the driver through an air vent.

Inconvenienced driver

Strongly inconvenienced by the gas, the driver was forced to stop her service.

The assailant was not found by the police. An investigation has been opened to try to identify him. The complaint of the driver of the Tan is expected during the day.

Related Posts

Small Visit of the Rain for Cantal at the Beginning of this Week

Weather: Small Visit of the Rain for Cantal at the Beginning of this Week

spanner44
As every year since 2015 the Eiffel Tower will be in pink Tuesday for the launch of Pink October

Catherine Ringer and Dido in Free Concert at the Foot of the Eiffel Tower for the Launch of Pink October

spanner44
In a road accident at Valsemé, the 23 year old driver has died

Collision Valsemé: The 23 Years Driver Died

spanner44

Leave a Reply

Your e-mail address will not be published. Required fields are marked *