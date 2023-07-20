Lyon: Coldplay in Concert in the City in 2024 for Two Dates

Coldplay in concert in Lyon in 2024 for two dates
MUSIC: On the occasion of a new world tour, the group Coldplay will give two concerts, on 22nd and 23rd June 2024, at the Groupama Stadium in Lyon

They will be back seven years after their last appearanceColdplay has just announced two concerts at Groupama Stadium in Lyon on the 22nd June and 23rd June 2024, as part of a new world tour called “Music of the spheres”.

“These two evenings promise to be exceptional with a spectacular show carried by the planetary titles of the group”, writes on its site the Lyon stadium. In 2017, more than 55,000 people came to sing with Chris Martin. Last year, the British group filled the Stade de France four times.

The box office will open for presale next Wednesday, July 26, at 9 a.m., before the general sale, Friday, July 28 at 10 a.m., on the group‘s website and that of Live Nation.

Coldplay being very popular, it will be necessary to move quickly to obtain places. Especially since no other date in France has been announced for the moment… In total, only ten cities in Europe have been made official to host this summer stadium tour.

