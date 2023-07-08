July 14th: The Sale of Fireworks rockets Prohibited, announces Elisabeth Borne

The sale and transport of fireworks rockets will be prohibited to individuals, explained the Prime Minister, Elisabeth Borne.

It is almost a tradition, although regulated. In addition to the fireworks fired by professionals mandated by the municipalities and cities, each year, on July 14th, many small pyrotechnic shows are performed by individuals.

This will not be the case, or very little, this year. In any case, this is what Elisabeth Borne announces in the columns of Le Parisien, this Saturday July 8, 2023.

The decree published in the Official Journal this Sunday

Only professionals, who will organize the fireworks in the municipalities, will be able to buy them. Elisabeth Borne – Prime Minister

A ban is already in place in several cities, such as in the department of Orne.

“I have just signed, in a decree published this Sunday in the Official Journal, the ban on the sale, port and transport of fireworks mortar”, she explains, justifying this decision by the desire to “put in place massive means to protect the French”, and the fear of seeing “new incidents”, during the national holiday.

She refers here to the very many riots that punctuated the country after the death of Nahel, killed by a police officer in controversial circumstances.

The rioters used fireworks and rockets as weapons. Material that is becoming more democratic every day, can cause significant damage, and has caused the calcination of many vehicles.