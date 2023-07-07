Holidays: SNCF Launches 200,000 Intercités Train Tickets at 19 Euros for this Summer

TRAVEL: The SNCF “good plans” operation begins this Friday 7th July 2023 and ends on the 15th July 2023, for trips until the 31st August 2023.

Thing promised, thing due. As the summer season continues and many French people are preparing to go on vacation, good news awaits those who have opted for the train.

Travelling to the Paris-Austerlitz station this Friday, July 7, 2023, the Minister of Transport Clément Beaune confirmed reductions on Intercités train tickets for this summer. An announcement without real surprise, insofar as SNCF had already mentioned this promotion two weeks ago.

200,000 tickets at 19 euros

In total, from this Friday 7th July, 200,000 Intercités tickets are sold at 19 euros (half the usual prices). Offer ends July 15, 2023, for travel through to the 31st August 2023 .

In detail, here are the Intercités lines concerned:

Day trains : Béziers/Clermont-Ferrand, Nantes/Bordeaux, Nantes/Lyon, Toulouse/Hendaye, Bordeaux/Toulouse, Marseille/Paris, Clermont-Ferrand/Paris and Paris/Limoges/Toulouse.

Night trains: Paris/Toulouse, Paris/Rodez, Paris/Latour-de-Carol, Paris/Cerbère, Paris/Lourdes/Hendaye, Paris/Briançon and finally Paris/Nice.

Accessible to all travellers without conditions

The device, supported by the State, is accessible to all travellers without the condition of purchase. “These tickets are available on all sales channels (online travel agencies, ticket offices, self-service terminals)”, specifies the SNCF on its site.

If you are interested, a word of advice: do not delay. “It goes very quickly”, confirms a spokesperson for the SNCF.

Another tip for securing a ticket, this time delivered on France Inter this Friday morning by Jean-Pierre Farandou, the boss of the SNCF: “Avoid travelling on weekends”, when trains are often busy.

Half of the tickets already sold for the summer

With this “popular” device which “helps relieve the wallets of holidaymakers”, to use the words of Clément Beaune this Friday morning, the government and the SNCF intend to respond to the criticisms which have weighed on prices for years.

Especially since in 2023, affected by inflation, the company announced a 5% increase in the price of certain train tickets. “ A first in eight years.”

There is no doubt that with this “good deals” operation, the SNCF wants to reinforce the success of the train in the summer. According to Jean-Pierre Farandou, ticket sales have also increased by 10% compared to last year.

The railway company remains “fully mobilised” to allow the French to travel. “We are going to run all our trains ”, opined Jean-Pierre Farandou this Friday morning at the microphone of France Inter. One in two places has already been sold for July and August 2023.