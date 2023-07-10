Heatwave: Météo France Places 10 Departments on Orange Alert

Temperatures of 38 to 39°C were announced for this Monday 10th July 2023 along the Rhône Valley and in Provence. The heatwave is definitely setting in this afternoon.

[UPDATE 07/10/2023 at 4:15 p.m.] There are now 10 departments in mainland France which are placed on orange alert for the heat wave, this Monday 10th July, 2023.

In its last bulletin published at 4 p.m., Météo France thus added Côte-d’Or, Saône-et-Loire and Jura to the seven departments on alert since 6 a.m. this morning: Ain, Alpes-de-Haute- Provence, Alpes-Maritimes, Isère, Loire, Rhône and Var. These three departments were previously on yellow alert, bringing the total number of departments in yellow to 22.

The few locally stormy showers still present at daybreak towards Alsace will fade this Monday 10th July 2023, announces Météo France, but the high heat will continue in the South and East.

Météo France places, this Monday 10th July at 6 a.m., seven departments on orange alert for heatwave: these are Ain, Alpes-de-Haute-Provence, Alpes-Maritimes, Isère, Loire, Rhône and Var.

And 25 departments are placed on yellow Alert for heat waves and sometimes thunderstorms: Allier, Hautes-Alpes, Ardèche, Aude, Bouches-du-Rhône, Cantal, Corse-du-Sud, Haute-Corse, Côte-d’Or, Doubs (heat wave and storms), Drôme, Gard, Hérault, Jura (heat wave and storms), Loire, Haute-Loire (heat wave and storms), Lozère, Puy-de-Dôme, Bas-Rhin (heat wave and storms), Haut-Rhin (heat wave and storms), Saône-et-Loire, Savoie, Haute-Savoie, Tarn, Vaucluse and the Territoire de Belfort (heat wave and storms).

Maximums still rising in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region

The sky promises to be largely clear over the whole of France throughout the day with temperatures of 28 to 32°C on the northern half (rather 22 to 25°C on the Channel coast and 25 to 28°C from the Gulf of Morbihan towards the Basque coast), but from 33 to 36°C on the southern half with peaks of up to 38 to 39°C along the Rhône valley and in Provence.

This Monday, July 10, 2023, the maximum will be still rising in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region with values ​​of 37 to 40 degrees. And it will still be very hot also in the Rhône-Alpes region with 35 to 38 degrees, forecasters anticipate.

For the night of Monday to Tuesday 11th July temperatures should not drop below 20 degrees in all these regions and even 22 to 24 degrees near the Mediterranean.

For the day of Tuesday, the maximum should drop towards Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur (34 to 37 degrees all the same), but go up again in Rhône-Alpes where peaks at 39 degrees are expected.