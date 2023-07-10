Gérard Depardieu: A New Woman Accuses the Actor of Sexual Violence

France Inter broadcasts, this Monday 10th July 2023, the testimony of a woman accusing Gérard Depardieu of sexual assault. Mediapart had already identified 13 alleged victims.

“At first, it was heavy and vulgar remarks about the physique. He said to me “I’d beat you to the puck”, or even “ah you, you’re gaulée like a Ukrainian, girls like you, I don’t care when I want”, she says.

This Monday 10th July 2023, France inter broadcasts a new chilling testimony against the actor Gérard Depardieu, 74 years old. These events allegedly took place in 2015.

Mediapart had already published, last April, the testimonies of 13 women accusing Gérard Depardieu of sexual violence, in particular on the shooting of films released between 2004 and 2022.

A new damning testimony, therefore, is added to the other accusations.

“Then he made me more and more supported offers of sexual intercourse, even paid. And there were wandering hands, on the buttocks, and in the crotch. Facts often committed in front of the rest of the technical team, without anyone daring to intervene, ”continued this 35-year-old woman on public radio on Monday.

“He pulled down his pants and blocked me against the wall”

The assistant director, who was 27 at the time, and whose identity has not been revealed, says that one day, “he lowered his pants”, and showed him his gender.

“I left the room as best I could, but he caught me in the hallway and pinned me against the wall. His stomach was blocking everything so he couldn’t do anything, but as soon as I could get some respite, I ran and locked myself in another room, ”she continues.

She confided to France Inter that it was the testimonies collected by Mediapart that prompted her to speak out. “I said to myself that I too should share mine. Especially if it could allow it not to happen again, with him or with others. So that other assistants or assistants do not suffer the same thing, ”she explains.

He remains “untouchable”

The assistant did not file a complaint. “No, at the time I didn’t even think about it, it was impossible. And even today, it is unthinkable”, answers the young woman who believes that Gérard Depardieu remains “untouchable”.

The actor, indicted for suspicion of rape and assault on actress Charlotte Arnould, has always denied all charges that may fall under criminal law. Representatives of the actor did not respond to requests from France Inter.