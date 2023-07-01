F1 – Austrian GP: Verstappen on Pole for the Sprint Race, Disappointment for Hamilton

This Saturday 1st July, Max Verstappen was once again the fastest in qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix sprint race. The Red Bulls even achieve the double with the second time signed by Sergio Perez. Big disappointment on the other hand for Lewis Hamilton who will start from 18th place.

After taking pole position for the F1 Grand Prix scheduled for Sunday, Max Verstappen (Red Bull) will also be first on the starting grid for the sprint race on Saturday in Austria.

“It went well. The track was drying lap after lap, you had to be on the track at the right time. The car was in the correct operating window. I am very happy to be first. “ Max Verstappen’s reaction

On the Red Bull Ring, the undisputed leader of the world championship and double reigning champion will start in front of his teammate Sergio Pérez on Saturday at 4.30 p.m. for half an hour of racing.

The beautiful 4th place of Hulkenberg

Lando Norris (McLaren) and Nico Hulkenberg (Haas) will be on the second row, followed by the Ferraris of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc. Big disappointment for Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) trapped in the first part of qualifying, he will only start 18th in the afternoon.

On the French side, Esteban Ocon has reached Q3 and will start from 9th place. Pierre Gasly could only sign the 12th time.

“Everything went wrong in this Q2. It’s just frustrating to have the scale stop. I had a problem with the car, I couldn’t restart. On the last lap, it was just shit in the final corners. We have to go to Q3 every day, it’s frustrating.” Pierre Gasly, 12th in the sprint qualifications

This is the second time this year, after Baku, that a sprint race punctuates the Saturday before the Grand Prix on Sunday (there will be six in total this season). Qualifying on Friday set the starting grid for Sunday, with Verstappen on the pole (3:00 p.m.), while a short clean qualifying took place on Saturday midday for the sprint.

Championship points are awarded for the sprint (8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2 and 1 point for the top eight).

Qualifications course sprint

The results of the shootout 3: 1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull), 2. Sergi Perez (Red Bull), 3. Lando Norris (McLaren), 4. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas), 5. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari), 6. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), 7. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin), 8. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin), 9. Esteban Ocon (Alpine) , 10. Kevin Magnussen (Haas).

Drivers eliminated in shootout 2: 11. Alex Albon (Williams), 12. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) , 13. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri), 14. Nyck De Vries (AlphaTauri), 15. George Russell (Mercedes)

Drivers eliminated in shootout 1:< 16. Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo), 17. Oscar Piastri (McLaren), 18. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), 19. Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo), 20. Logan Sargeant (Williams).