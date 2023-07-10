Why we will not Celebrate on July 14th in Angoulême

Among the measures taken to save money, the town hall of Angoulême has given up on the traditional fireworks display on July 14th. No festive event is planned this Friday, a national holiday.

The residents of Angoulême will go to bed early Friday evening, the national day to celebrate bastille day on July 14th. The mayor announced it last December. “No fireworks for July 14th, nor a fan zone for the Rugby World Cup in September. Xavier Bonnefont had also not organised a ceremony of vows to the population, nor a ceremony of vows to the agents. Amount of the economy: 50,000 euros, including 40,000 euros only by making a cross on the fireworks this Friday.

As a result, to see rockets in the sky, you will have to go to Gond-Pontouvre. Unless there is a last-minute prefect’s notice, the tradition of Bastille Day, will be well respected in the neighbouring town, but beware, it will be the day before, Thursday 13th July. What does not fail to grumble the Angoumoisins, who took out the calculator? Some are unhappy to have been “punished by fireworks”. For one euro per inhabitant, their mayor deprives them of a few minutes of magic.

“This year, we preferred to offer entertainment as part of the Beautiful Days, we have a well-stocked program throughout the summer,” defends Gérard Lefèvre, culture assistant at the town hall of Angoulême. Nothing planned in any case, this Friday 14th July, despite a hundred cultural and sporting events offered throughout the summer.

The only possibility, therefore, of partying in Angoulême at the end of the week, the Festiv’halles, the event organised by the Blues Rock Café, the Souris Verte, the XVI, the Bam and the Chat noir, the five cafe owners of the Place des Halles Thursday 13th July, from 7 p.m. On this occasion, the Adrénaline group and DJ Micka M will liven up the place throughout the evening.