Boyzone’s Ronan Keating’s Brother, Ciaran, Died in a Car Crash

DRAMA: Ciaran Keating was going to cheer on his son who was playing for Cork City Football Club, County Mayo, Ireland

Boyzone singer Ronan Keating is in mourning. Her brother Ciaran died in a two-vehicle accident at Ballymils, near Swinford, County Mayo, on Saturday, Irish police said. An appeal has been launched by the investigators for information.

Fifty-year-old Ciaran Keating was travelling with his wife Ann Marie to watch their son Ruairí play for Cork City Football Club. The driver of the second car was transported with serious injuries to Mayo University Hospital. Ann Marie Keating and another passenger were injured. Their vital prognosis is not engaged.

A community in mourning

The football club expressed their condolences on social media on Sunday. “Cork City FC are deeply touched by the passing of Ciaran Keating, the father of our player Ruairí Keating. We extend our deepest condolences to Ruairí and the entire Keating family at this particularly difficult time. May he rest in peace. We ask that the privacy of the family be respected during this difficult time. Funeral arrangements will be confirmed in due course,” reads their Twitter account.

Ronan Keating rose to prominence in the 1990s as a member of the Irish boy band Boyzone. He then embarked on a successful solo music career and presented on numerous radio and television shows in the UK. The 46-year-old singer has yet to make a public statement about his brother’s passing.