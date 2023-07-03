Who Could Benefit from the Electric Car at 100 Euros per Month?

AID: Households with an annual reference tax income of up to 14,000 euros would be affected and qualify for an electric car with low-cost leasing

Things are becoming clearer for the electric car at 100 euros per month for low-income households, relay Les Echos on Monday. Emmanuel Macron could announce the measure during his speech on July 14th. For its part, the implementing decree should be published on September 1st, which would make it possible to consider the first orders for vehicles in the fall for deliveries in 2024, specifies the economic daily.

But what will this decree contain? We know more after a meeting which took place at the end of last week, bringing together the public authorities and the professionals of the sector. The measure will concern households with an annual reference tax income of just under 14,000 euros, which corresponds to the 5th income decile, said someone close to the case.

Professionals want to expand the measure

Professionals in the sector would prefer that households with a reference tax income close to 19,000 euros, i.e. the 7th decile, be taken into account. The vehicles would be purchased by the companies Arval, Crédit Agricole Sofinco or BNP Personal Finance, which are specialists in the long-term rental. It is up to the dealers of the participating brands to ensure the distribution of the vehicles.

The wish of the Directorate General for Energy and Climate (DGEC) is to work on leasing over 2, 3 or 5 years, with a mileage of between 10,000 and 15,000 km per year, indicate Les Echos. Used vehicles would also be affected. But given the increases in the price of raw materials and the price of cars, associated with the rise in interest rates, the electric car at 100 euros per month requires that the State review its financing.

The R5, without option

The government is considering greater participation in the system, by adding 7,000 euros per vehicle, paid to long-term rental companies. It would be added to the ecological bonus of the same amount, according to a source.

The executive would like to target a few vehicles like the R5. But the model has suffered delays and will not be marketed until the third quarter of 2024. And that also supposes that Renault is less greedy on the options which allow it to increase its margins. More expensive, the Zoe could be concerned, just like the Citroën, the ë-C3, which will be presented in the fall of 2023.