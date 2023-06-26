Smoke from Canada’s Mega-Fires Arrives in France: Here’s What to Expect

The boreal forest has been burning since the beginning of June in Quebec. The significant smoke released reached France this Monday 26th June 2023.

France in the fog? After having embalmed New York and part of the United States, the smoke from the Canadian mega-fires is now reaching France.

Since 2nd June 2023, Canada, and especially Quebec, has been burning. Hectares of the boreal forest are swallowed by fires in Quebec (Canada), where 81 fires are still active at the time of writing.

Smoke knows no borders, and this has consequences for us, in Europe. Since Monday, June 26, they have been in France and should remain in our atmosphere for several more days, confirms meteorologist Guillaume Séchet, creator of the Météo-Villes site.

A misty sky

It was Mark Parrington, scientific director at the Copernicus atmospheric monitoring service, who announced it on Twitter.

“Heavy smoke from forest fires in Canada is crossing the Atlantic and is expected to reach Ireland, the UK and Western Europe on 26th June,” it read.

The Weather Channel, for its part, confirmed the information this Sunday 25th June. “The smoke from the fires will be taken up by the westerly wind over the Atlantic, and will affect part of France this week”, explains the television channel.

According to the projections of the climate specialist Nahel Belgherze, expect “misty skies” and “vibrant sunsets”.

“The sun could not shine”

In fact, the fires in progress in Quebec “are the most important in the country”, indicates Guillaume Séchet, who is in Montreal at the moment. There is an “impressive density of smoke” across the Atlantic, especially in the Quebec metropolis, where, this Sunday 25th June 2023, “the sun could not shine”.

Covered in acrid smoke, the air quality there has been rated as the worst in the world.

If the grey plume arrives in France, it is because it is carried by a zonal flow, to understand from west to east, which affects part of France. The same flow at the origin of the drop in temperatures over the northern half of the country.

The smoke is present at “all altitudes, but more in high elevations since it is brought by a more regular altitude current”, notes Guillaume Séchet.

“Not very noticeable”

The smoke linked to the boreal forest fires has therefore reached France and even Paris, specifies Guillaume Séchet.

“It happened today, but it’s not very visible. I wonder if it will be more.” Guillaume Sechet – Meteorologist – founder of Météo-Villes

On the other hand, “it’s everywhere”, confirms the meteorologist, “but it’s not thick enough for you to wonder what it is”.

On one of the Météo-Villes cameras that we were able to consult, we can clearly see Paris and the Seine under a grey sky. Without knowing, if it is grey because of the rather low clouds, or of the smoke coming directly from Canada.