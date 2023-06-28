Madonna Hospitalised with ‘Serious Bacterial Infection’, Tour Postponed

“Her health is improving, but she remains under medical care,” said her manager.

Serious alert for Madonna. The 64-year-old American pop megastar is recovering from a “serious bacterial infection” which forced her to be hospitalised for “several days” in intensive care on June 24 and to postpone her new tour due to start in mid-July in Canada, his agent announced on Wednesday.

“Her health is improving, but she remains under medical care” and “we are waiting for a full recovery”, wrote her manager Guy Oseary on her Instagram account.

Concerts scheduled for November in France

“At the moment, we have to suspend all commitments, including the tour”, announced the agent of the world star, promising to communicate “soon” on new dates for the tour. “The Celebration Tour” was initially planned from July to December in North America and Europe, including Paris and London.

Madonna’s first concert, to celebrate some 40 years of unparalleled career and influence, was to be held on the 15th July in Vancouver, western Canada. The tickets for the 35 dates that were to follow from Vancouver to Las Vegas via all the major cities of North America (Los Angeles, New York, Houston, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal…) had almost all been sold from last January.

The Celebration Tour was then to cross the Atlantic in October for concerts in London, Paris, Berlin, Barcelona and Amsterdam for a final show on 1st December 2023. In Paris, Madonna was to ignite the Accor Arena on November 12th and 13th.

40 years of career

“I will enthusiastically explore as many songs as possible with the hope of giving my fans the spectacle they have been waiting for,” she said in January on her site in a video featuring her during a meal with celebrities Diplo, Jack Black, Lil Wayne and Bob the Drag Queen. “The 1980s, 1990s, 2000s; four decades of music “with me” (in French in the text)”, she had launched, raising a cup.

Madonna Louise Ciccone, born in August 1958 in Michigan, to parents of Italian and French-Canadian origins, began her career as a dancer, songwriter and singer in the late 1970s in New York.

She has won seven Grammy Awards, including 14 studio albums as well as live records, film soundtracks, and compilations… Her career as a producer, actress and film director also makes her one of the most influential artists on the planet. for 40 years.