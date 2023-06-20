Journalist and novelist Claude Sarraute is dead

Claude Sarraute, a woman of letters and journalist, also a columnist on television, died on Tuesday 20th June 2023. She was 95 years old.

She was the daughter of lawyer Raymond Sarraute and writer Nathalie Sarraute, a leading figure in the Nouveau Roman.

Claude Sarraute was known to the general public for her participation in the programs Les Grosses Têtes by Philippe Bouvard then Laurent Ruquier, and On a tout tried and On va s’gêner by Laurent Ruquier.

40 years in the world

After trying to be an actress, Claude Sarraute turned to journalism. She has spent most of her career at Le Monde. Shows section, television column, daily post: for 40 years, she shook the columns of a so-called austere newspaper with her freedom of style.

A popular hit on TV and radio

The general public knows Claude Sarraute above all for his participation for more than 10 years in Philippe Bouvard’s Big Heads and Laurent Ruquier’s programs on France 2.

She liked to camp a false ingenue there, playing the naive with humility.

Claude Sarraute has been married three times, to American journalist Stanley Karnow, then to Christophe Tzara – the son of Tristan Tzara, with whom she has two children.

She had married a third time to essayist Jean-François Revel with whom she spent 39 years and according to Le Monde, she had already had her name engraved on her grave in the Montparnasse cemetery.