Fuel: Leclerc Launches Cost Price Fuel Every Weekend this Summer

REBATE: The drop at the pump will affect all customers of the 696 service stations of the Leclerc retail group

As it has done in the past, the E. Leclerc group will launch operations at cost price on fuel in its service stations in the coming weeks. Michel-Edouard Leclerc announced this Wednesday at the microphone of France Info: “We decided that every weekend of these holidays, every weekend of transhumance, we are going to carry out operations at cost price, from Friday morning to Sunday evening.

This reduction in the price of gasoline will take place between June 30 and August 13, in the 696 stations of its network. The operation is intended for “everyone”, specifies the president of the strategic committee of the centres E. Leclerc. “We don’t have to enter the store ” to benefit from the discount, unlike other initiatives that work with voucher exchanges.

Stable prices at the pump

According to BFMTV, diesel rose for the first time since April above 1.70 cents per litre on June 23. This fuel therefore increased by 2.8 cents last week. Unleaded 95-E10 remains stable at 1.8405 euros on average. As for the SP-98, it still revolves around the 2 euro mark (1.9382 euro).

In early June, the 13 members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries ( OPEC ) and their ten allies met to discuss the price of a barrel of oil at half-mast. Saudi Arabia, a heavyweight in the organization, decided in the aftermath to make a new production cut in the hope of driving up prices. Without much success.