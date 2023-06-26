Fires in Canada: Montreal Suffocates Under the Smoke

470 forest fires are still active in Canada. On Sunday 25th June 2023, the air quality was rated as the worst in the world. Hundreds of firefighters arrive as reinforcements

Acrid smoke covered Montreal on Sunday with a veil due to the still active forest fires in Canada, making the city the most polluted air in the world, according to a specialised company.

A smog warning issued by Environment Canada is in effect in several regions of Quebec.

The worst air quality in the world

There are so many fine particles that Montreal is the city with the worst air quality in the world on Sunday, June 25, 2023, according to IQAir, a Swiss company specialising in the study of atmospheric pollutants.

“It’s really like a fog, except that it’s smoke from the forest fires. It’s really hard to breathe, it stings the eyes a little too ”, notes Fauve Lepage Vallée, 18 years old. With her friend, she observes the smoky downtown from Parc Jean-Drapeau, located opposite.

Concerts were to take place there on Sunday afternoon. “We were supposed to go to the Piknic Electronik festival, but it was cancelled,” regrets Fauve.

Postponed activities

Because of the smoke, several activities had to be postponed, including the Ironman of Mont-Tremblant, about a hundred kilometres north of Montreal, and the mixed relay of the World Triathlon Championship Series in the Old Port of Montreal.

Wearing a mask is recommended and outdoor activities are not recommended until Monday. “The Emergency Measures Coordination Committee asks us to close swimming pools, paddling pools and outdoor sports facilities at least until Monday noon,” wrote Luc Rabouin, mayor of the borough of Plateau-Mont-Blanc, on Twitter. Royal in Montreal.

81 active fires in Quebec

A total of 81 forest fires are active in Quebec, 27 of which are considered out of control.

Several fires progressed during the weekend, due to dry weather and high temperatures. “The amount of smoke makes it particularly difficult for tankers and helicopters to intervene,” according to the Société de Protection des forêts contre le feu du Québec (SOPFEU), which indicates that rain “in significant quantities” is expected. Monday or Tuesday over the northwest of the province.

119 French firefighters in reinforcement

Wednesday, June 28, 2023, 119 French firefighters must arrive in Quebec to relay their compatriots in the field since the beginning of June.

“The mission of the first contingent of French firefighters is coming to an end,” explains Stéphane Caron, prevention and communications coordinator for SOPFEU. “They are leaving for France on June 28 and a second contingent will take over the same day.”

As for the first French sent to Quebec, their mission will last 21 days. “They will also be deployed in Roberval”, 250 kilometres north of Quebec City, according to Mr Caron.

Across the country, the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Center (CIFFC) lists 470 active fires, including 244 out of control. Canada is living through an unprecedented year, with more than 7.4 million hectares burned since the beginning of January.