Death of Nahel: The policeman who shot the shot asked "the family's forgiveness", according to his lawyer

INVESTIGATION: This 38-year-old police brigadier was indicted for intentional homicide and remanded in custody

The policeman who shot the young Nahel on Tuesday during a traffic check in Nanterre (Hauts-de-Seine) asked for forgiveness from the family of the teenager while in police custody, his lawyer reported on Thursday. , Me Laurent-Franck Liénard, on BFMTV.

“The first words he spoke were to say sorry and the last words he spoke were to say sorry to the family,” said Me Liénard. “My client was extremely shocked by the violence of this video (…) which he saw for the first time while in police custody”, also assured the council, in reference to the images showing him firing the shot. which caused the death of the young man of 17 years.

“He’s devastated, he doesn’t get up in the morning to kill people. He didn’t want to kill,” he added. The official was indicted for intentional homicide and remanded in custody on Thursday. Me Liénard announced on BFMTV that he was going to appeal this detention on Friday morning.

Nahel’s mother blames “a person, not the police”

“I don’t blame the police, I blame a person: the one who took my son’s life,” said Mounia M., Nahel’s mother, in an interview broadcast Thursday evening on France 5.

“I have police friends, they are wholeheartedly with me (…). They do not agree with what he has done, “she said on the show C à vous “, while urban violence has broken out all over France since the death of her only son.

The policeman “saw an Arab head”

“He didn’t have to kill my son, there were other ways to do it. A gun? So close to his chest? No, I can’t imagine that (…). There are other ways to get them out (of the vehicle). Killing babies like that… How long will it last? How many more children will leave? “, she says for her first long speech since the drama.

The policeman “saw the head of an Arab, of a little kid, he wanted to take his life”, she also assures in this interview recorded Thursday morning, before the white march of the afternoon. in Nanterre.

Mounia M. also says she hopes that justice “is really firm” against the police officer. “Not six months and then he’s out,” she adds. Since this interview, the police officer has been indicted and remanded in custody.