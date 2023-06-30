Death of Nahel: Mylène Farmer’s Concerts at the Stade de France are Cancelled

« NEVERMORE ? »: The prefecture of Seine-Saint-Denis has announced that the cancellation of Mylène Farmer’s shows at the Stade de France, this Friday and this Saturday, must “allow the police to deploy elsewhere in order to deal with the riots”

“Everything is chaos, next door…” Nevermore, Mylène Farmer‘s tour , was to stop this Friday and Saturday at the Stade de France (Seine-Saint-Denis). The information fell this Friday, in the middle of the afternoon, confirmed at 20 Minutes by a source close to the government: the two concerts are cancelled.

The decision was taken by the interministerial crisis unit at the request of elected officials from Seine-Saint-Denis. Many municipalities in the department were affected by the violence that occurred in response to the death of young Nahel, killed on Tuesday by the shooting of a policeman, in Nanterre (Hauts-de-Seine).

The cancellation of these two concerts must “allow the police to deploy elsewhere in order to deal with the riots”, announced the prefecture of Seine-Saint-Denis.

” It’s a nightmare “

Several hundred fans, who had bought their tickets two years ago, were already around the Stade de France, which was to open its gates at 6 p.m. when they heard the news. Some even camped for several nights in front of the enclosure in order to have the best place in the pit.

“It’s a joke, it’s a nightmare,” confided, incredulous and annoyed, in his Instagram story, a fan who arrived at dawn in front of the stadium. “There are tears, cries, insults, and anger in the air, the atmosphere is tense. It is a suspended moment, ”he then described.

Mylène Farmer launched Nevermore , her 13-date tour, on June 3 at the Pierre-Mauroy stadium in Lille (Hauts-de-France). It is supposed to end on the 29th July at the Allianz Riviera in Nice (Alpes-Maritimes). For the moment, the production has not yet communicated officially on a possible postponement of the two concerts at the Stade de France.