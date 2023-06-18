Bad Weather: Violent Thunderstorms Hit the Great Ouest, Floods and Tornado in Normandy

WEATHER REPORT: Roads cut, floods, damage, power cuts… Some French people have had to deal with the consequences of storms

The violent storms which hit the west and the centre of France on Sunday afternoon particularly affected Seine-Maritime, notably causing floods and a “tornadic episode”, we learned from concordant sources.

According to the Seine-Maritime prefecture, firefighters carried out 81 interventions on Sunday, mainly related to flooding in the Dieppe and Bacqueville-en-Caux sectors.

A tornado in Yvetot

On social networks, many videos showed streets in downtown Dieppe transformed into torrents, while Météo-France mentioned in a press release “high rainfall intensities recorded in Normandy”.

“A tornadic episode” was also reported in the town of Yvetot ( Seine-Maritime ), added the organization. “There was a big storm with a few overflows but there was no disaster. Heavy rain but no visible damage. Nothing significant at the moment, ”reacted to AFP the mayor of Yvetot Francis Alabert.

Power cuts

According to the prefecture, the municipality of Motteville was also affected by the phenomenon, in particular tearing off the roof of a company. Firefighters intervened 29 times in this sector. Still according to the prefecture, the town hall of Motteville has opened its village hall to receive the victims. The heavy rains had ceased by 7 p.m.

For its part, the prefecture of Eure reported Sunday evening about sixty interventions by firefighters and a dozen roads cut by the floods. Around 1,000 homes were without power early Sunday evening.

41 departments placed on orange alert this Sunday evening

According to Meteo France, the “windy squall line extended from the Center to the Paris region and Upper Normandy ” at 6 p.m., thunderstorms started over Burgundy. Further south, “thunderstorms coming from Spain went up into the Bay of Biscay”. This Sunday evening, 41 departments were placed on orange alert for thunderstorms and adverse weather.

Strong winds and partially flooded streets were also observed in Le Mans, with minor damage according to the Sarthe prefecture, and in Orléans.